Fauci's $10M 2020 Investment Portfolio Includes Chinese Company Considered National Risk to US: Report

Disturbing new revelations call into question several investments made by the left’s current patron saint — Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A new investigation into Fauci’s financial dealings revealed the federal government’s highest-paid employee has indirect investment ties to a company once deemed to be a threat to national security.

On Jan. 11, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas got in a heated exchange with Fauci after demanding Fauci release his financial records to the public.

Marshall subsequently demanded unredacted copies of those records and, after receiving them, posted those records online.

The newly released documents reveal that Dr. Fauci has roughly $10 million in investments. Those include investments in a Chinese fund that itself holds multiple investments in controversial Chinese companies, companies that benefit the Chinese regime.

That fund, the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund, has invested 42.7 percent of its total capital in companies based in Hong Kong and China, according to a fact sheet published by private investment firm Matthews Asian in 2021.

Those companies include Tencent Holdings, Ltd.; Alibaba Group Holding, Ltd.; AIA Group, Ltd.; Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing, Ltd.; and WuXi Biologics Cayman, Inc.

The most notable of these companies is Tencent Holdings, a Chinese technology and entertainment company known for owning the WeChat app, which has been previously considered a risk to national security.

In fact, this was so much the case that former-President Donald Trump went as far as to ban the use of the Chinese app on Nov. 12, 2020.

According to the Associated Press, “WeChat combines functions that are typically done by separate companies elsewhere — think of Facebook and its messaging services combined with PayPal and Uber.”

“People use WeChat to buy goods in retail stores, split restaurant bills with friends, pay utility bills, donate to charities and hail rides from the Uber-like Didi Chuxing service,” the outlet reported.

Because of its many functions, the app is able to gather a wealth of personal information from its users, which is why Trump’s administration considered it to be so dangerous.

Even when the Biden administration revoked Trump’s order on June 9, 2021, they noted in a White House Fact Sheet that the app was still a risk to national security.

“Certain countries, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC), do not share these values and seek to leverage digital technologies and Americans’ data in ways that present unacceptable national security risks while advancing authoritarian controls and interests,” the Biden administration said.

Dr. Fauci — the highest-paid employee in the federal government — has investments that are benefiting a Chinese company that both the current and previous administrations declared to be a risk to national security.

In other words, if WeChat gains access to more Americans’ personal information, both China and Fauci will financially benefit.

Almost as shocking was the doctor’s lack of transparency on this matter.

Reporter Liz Essley Whyte with the Center for Public Integrity noted that, while Fauci’s financial documents may have been available with an understanding of how to find them, that does not mean the process had been made transparent.

“It doesn’t need to be this difficult to obtain documents that the law gives the public the right to see. Congress could change this by requiring agencies to preemptively post the financial disclosures of high-level career officials like Fauci, as the government does for political appointees and senators,” she wrote.

It’s true — transparency is far from being one of Anthony Fauci’s strong suits.

Who knows what else he could be hiding.

