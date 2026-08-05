Fauci's Attorney Makes Tone-Deaf Attempt to Turn the Tables on Aaron Rodgers After QB's Epic Rant

David Schertler, attorney for former bureaucrat Anthony Fauci, had precious little to say.

At least Schertler, unlike his disgraced client, did not plead the Fifth Amendment.

In an email to The Athletic Tuesday — one day after Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers verbally eviscerated Fauci live on ESPN — the attorney delivered as lame a response as one could imagine.

“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He should stick to football,” Schertler wrote.

“Stick to football”? Boy, that should have Rodgers thinking twice about voicing his opinions, especially in light of Monday’s incredible rant against Fauci.

“I’m gonna plead the Fifth,” Rodgers joked when asked about his career during a live broadcast of ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on location at Steelers training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

“Like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci,” the quarterback continued. “Absolute coward. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon and you plead it over 100 times?”

Are you now an Aaron Rodgers fan? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (27 Votes) No: 7% (2 Votes)

Last week on Capitol Hill, Fauci repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment in front of Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky’s Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, notwithstanding the preemptive pardon the former bureaucrat received on then-President Joe Biden’s last day in office.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022, Fauci emerged as the public face of the federal government’s response to the COVID pandemic. The now-former bureaucrat pushed heavily for masks, lockdowns, and eventually the so-called “vaccine.”

In his pandemic diary, however, released to the public by Paul’s committee late last month, Fauci often recorded observations and opinions that did not square with his public declarations. He also dwelt at length — and approvingly — on his own fame.

Meanwhile, on McAfee’s show, when Rodgers veered into other topics, one of the show’s regulars prodded him to “go back to Fauci.”

“Go back to Fauci?” the quarterback asked. “Go back to the coward Tony Fauci who’s ‘science,’ who’s spending the entire time writing in his diary about how fun it is to be famous? You gotta be kidding me.”

During the pandemic, the media relentlessly hounded Rodgers about his vaccination status.

In turn, the quarterback gently mocked Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer.” Kelce, of course, had advertised for the vaccine maker and pharmaceutical behemoth.

According to The Athletic, Steelers first-year head coach Mike McCarthy pledged to “keep it about football.”

“These are grown men. They all have different opinions. There’s no question about that,” McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, my job is to keep it about football, keep the focus on winning. That’s why we’re here. We have a good locker room. We have a player council that’s in place. We had our second meeting yesterday. We’re in a good spot.”

A friend of free speech could ask for nothing more.

In short, McCarthy might “stick to football.” But Schertler should not expect the same from Rodgers anytime soon.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.