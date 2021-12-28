Fauci's COVID Strategy Causing 'Thousands of People' to Die Each Month, Rand Paul Says

While promoting the use of masks and vaccines to fight the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci and many U.S. health officials have discouraged the use of therapeutics.

In a conversation with his father Ron Paul, Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Fauci’s strategy is causing thousands of needless deaths every month.

“I think Fauci is of the philosophy that vaccines are incredibly successful and are the way to go versus therapeutics, for example,” Paul said.

“As the AIDS epidemic came up, he wanted to develop a vaccine. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Paul said it was reasonable for Fauci to think a vaccine could help curb the AIDS epidemic since that strategy had worked for other illnesses like polio and smallpox.

Of course, this turned out to be unsuccessful — a vaccine for AIDS has still not been created.

Paul said Fauci may have focused so much on a vaccine that he ignored other options.

“The therapeutic angle ended up being the best, but he was biased towards the vaccine, and it’s the same way now,” Paul said.

In Paul’s eyes, Fauci did not learn from his mistake as he led the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because he’s de-emphasized the idea that there are therapeutics,” he said.

As of Dec. 17, the seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. was 1,180, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With that said, it would be impossible to definitively determine how many of those deaths could have been prevented through the use of therapeutics.

While Paul’s claim may be unverifiable, it is correct that the Biden administration has hindered the availability of therapeutics to treat COVID-19.

In August, CBS News reported that the CDC had issued an advisory warning against the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. It said there was “insufficient data” to show the anti-parasite drug could treat the virus.

Ivermectin had already been approved by the FDA to treat conditions like head lice and rosacea in humans. The CDC said the drug was “generally safe and well tolerated” as a prescription for those issues.

However, the CDC’s warning against ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment led to widespread disparaging of the drug. Establishment media outlets spoke out against its use, and doctors refused to prescribe it even as a last resort.

In one example, a woman asked doctors at a hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, to give her husband ivermectin after he fell into a medically induced coma due to COVID-19, The Washington Post reported.

The woman, Erin Jones, had consulted with Mary Talley Bowden, a physician not associated with the hospital. The hospital refused to administer ivermectin despite Bowden’s prescription, causing Jones to sue.

While a trial court gave Bowden temporary privileges to administer the drug, that decision was overturned by an appeals court.

The FDA has not approved the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

