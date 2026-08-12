Fauci's Pardon Neutralized? Florida Issues Subpoena, Begins Investigation Into Self-Dealing, Which Fauci's Pardon Does Not Cover

Millions of Americans are lamenting that former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci has immunity — no pun intended — after countless instances of lying, deceiving, and building a medical oligarchy to rule the country under the guise of health.

Just before leaving office in January 2025, former President Joe Biden issued a preemptive pardon to Fauci “FOR ANY OFFENSES against the United States which he may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon arising from or in any manner related to his service as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force or the White House COVID-19 Response Team, or as Chief Medical Advisor to the President.”

The pardon extends to federal offenses only.

When questioned about his activities as COVID czar on July 29 by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

That was it, then. The American people won’t get justice and are fuming at a megalomaniac who once declared himself “the science.”

But a new development out of Florida says the chapter might not be closed.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday that he has subpoenaed Fauci.

Should every red state immediately open investigations into Fauci and file as many charges as they find evidence for? Yes No

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Could we be looking at state charges? If so, every red state needs to follow suit. Wipe the Biden pardon off the map and make Fauci answer for what he’s done.

Uthmeier’s decision was spurred by the release of Fauci’s personal diary by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul. In a news release, Uthmeier was quoted saying, “Fauci’s diary focused more on self-promotion than the legitimate safety concerns from the mRNA vaccines.”

“While Fauci was pushing for book deals, awards, and fortune and fame, Floridians were being deceived and harmed by his misrepresentations.”

The release continued, “Those entries detail substantial awards including an approximately $900,000 Dan David Foundation prize, a NIAID research grant to the University of Florida Scripps Biomedical Research program, offers of named professorships and book deals, board positions, private foundation partnerships, and other professional and financial opportunities concurrent with his federal role and public recommendations impacting Florida.”

Uthmeier spoke to conservative commentator Benny Johnson about the decision, saying the investigation was looking at “self-dealing.”

Florida AG James Uthmeier REVEALS Dr. Fauci is Being Investigated for PROFITING Off Of COVID And Seeking Fame “We issued a subpoena last week, and one of the things we’re really focused on is possible self-dealing.” “Dr. Fauci went outside of that government role and he was… pic.twitter.com/2h6lAUMXIU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2026

“We issued a subpoena last week, and one of the things we’re really focused on is possible self-dealing,” he told Johnson. “Dr. Fauci went outside of that government role, and he was looking at book deals. He was asking people, his staff, to work on awards, monetary value awards.

“He was looking for fortune and fame, not the safety and well-being of the American people.”

The subpoena is for documents from Jan. 3, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2026.

NBC News noted that Uthmeier is joined by West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Hand Fauci subpoenas up to his ears.

For all the chaos, coercion, and lives ruined, the least he can do is sit through months or even years’ worth of legal proceedings.

The American people want justice, and every red state needs to fight for it.

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