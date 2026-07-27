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Anthony Fauci sits and listens in the crowd of the New Orleans Book Festival at McAlister Auditorium on March 27, 2025 in New Orleans.
Commentary
Anthony Fauci sits and listens in the crowd of the New Orleans Book Festival at McAlister Auditorium on March 27, 2025 in New Orleans. (Skip Bolen / Getty Images)

Fauci's Personal Diary Just Got Released and It's Brutal - Self-Absorbed, Fame-Seeking, Celeb Worshiping, Power Mad Liar

 By Michael Schwarz  July 27, 2026 at 8:01am
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Three days before leaving office in 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about Anthony Fauci.

“[I]n holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should,” Eisenhower said, “we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

On Saturday, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, released what he called the “meticulous notes” that comprised Fauci’s “own historical record containing almost daily entries” during the COVID-19 pandemic — notes that exposed Fauci as a dishonest and well-connected narcissist.

“Later in the pandemic, he gloried in the positive attention he was receiving from legacy media and demonized those who questioned his official narrative – like me,” Paul wrote. “Many entries in Fauci’s daily historical account completely undermine the official narrative that Fauci and other public health officials espoused.”

Readers may find Fauci’s diary and other documents supporting Paul’s investigation here.

Of course, online sleuths immediately began combing through the diary’s contents.

As then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci emerged as the face of the federal government’s COVID-19 response. He appeared regularly at press briefings next to President Donald Trump. After the 2020 election, President Joe Biden made Fauci his chief medical advisor. The establishment media fawned over Fauci and made him a celebrity.

Do you think Fauci cares more about himself than he does anyone else?

Meanwhile, many conservatives and libertarians began to notice something off about Fauci. For one thing, he seemed to enjoy the attention a bit too much. For another thing, his pronouncements did not always square with either common sense or with people’s lived reality. If you questioned his pronouncements or offered alternative theories online, even if you had scientific or medical credentials yourself, you faced censorship.

Thus, conservatives and libertarians examining Fauci’s diary would naturally keep an eye out for these kinds of themes.

Remarkably, one example of Fauci’s breathtaking dishonesty predated the pandemic in America by roughly six weeks.

According to one prominent conservative on the social media platform X, Fauci’s notes show that on Feb. 1, 2020, he participated in a conference call with 11 other scientists, only two of whom believed without question that the COVID-19 virus originated in nature.

“[T]he rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible,” Fauci wrote of Dr. Zheng-Li Shi’s gain-of-function research in coronaviruses at the University of Wuhan in China.

Related:
Watch: Sen. Josh Hawley Illustrates the Absurdity of Fauci's Hearing Stunt with 3 Questions

In public, however, Fauci regularly dismissed what all but two of his colleagues privately deemed possible.

Fauci’s also lied to the public about the virus’ mortality rate, as well as his role in recommending lockdowns.

On top of his dishonesty, Fauci gloried in his own fame. In fact, while tracking COVID-19 deaths, he also wrote about his newfound celebrity.

Indeed, one could scarcely imagine a more complete record of self-obsession than the contents of Fauci’s diary.

According to the Daily Mail, Fauci also chronicled his sudden access to celebrities, including Barbara Streisand.

More ominously, however, Fauci also developed cozy relationships with media figures. Hence the ease with which he helped shape and then control the government’s COVID-19 narrative.

In short, Fauci’s diary merely confirmed what many conservatives and libertarians already knew.

For those of us who habitually question government narratives, Fauci’s behavior set off alarm bells as early as March 2020. Now, we have Fauci’s notes confirming, at minimum, that he did not believe everything he proclaimed publicly.

On Wednesday, per The Hill, Fauci will appear under subpoena before Paul’s committee. How the slippery little bureaucrat will respond when confronted with his own words remains anyone’s guess.

In the end, we pray that Fauci’s one service to the country will be to remind Americans of Eisenhower’s warning. Never again can we allow an unelected and narcissistic little tyrant to assume control of public policy.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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