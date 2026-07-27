Fauci's Personal Diary Just Got Released and It's Brutal - Self-Absorbed, Fame-Seeking, Celeb Worshiping, Power Mad Liar

Three days before leaving office in 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about Anthony Fauci.

“[I]n holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should,” Eisenhower said, “we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”

On Saturday, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, released what he called the “meticulous notes” that comprised Fauci’s “own historical record containing almost daily entries” during the COVID-19 pandemic — notes that exposed Fauci as a dishonest and well-connected narcissist.

“Later in the pandemic, he gloried in the positive attention he was receiving from legacy media and demonized those who questioned his official narrative – like me,” Paul wrote. “Many entries in Fauci’s daily historical account completely undermine the official narrative that Fauci and other public health officials espoused.”

Readers may find Fauci’s diary and other documents supporting Paul’s investigation here.

Of course, online sleuths immediately began combing through the diary’s contents.

As then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci emerged as the face of the federal government’s COVID-19 response. He appeared regularly at press briefings next to President Donald Trump. After the 2020 election, President Joe Biden made Fauci his chief medical advisor. The establishment media fawned over Fauci and made him a celebrity.

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Meanwhile, many conservatives and libertarians began to notice something off about Fauci. For one thing, he seemed to enjoy the attention a bit too much. For another thing, his pronouncements did not always square with either common sense or with people’s lived reality. If you questioned his pronouncements or offered alternative theories online, even if you had scientific or medical credentials yourself, you faced censorship.

Thus, conservatives and libertarians examining Fauci’s diary would naturally keep an eye out for these kinds of themes.

Remarkably, one example of Fauci’s breathtaking dishonesty predated the pandemic in America by roughly six weeks.

According to one prominent conservative on the social media platform X, Fauci’s notes show that on Feb. 1, 2020, he participated in a conference call with 11 other scientists, only two of whom believed without question that the COVID-19 virus originated in nature.

“[T]he rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible,” Fauci wrote of Dr. Zheng-Li Shi’s gain-of-function research in coronaviruses at the University of Wuhan in China.

In public, however, Fauci regularly dismissed what all but two of his colleagues privately deemed possible.

Fauci’s diary on the Feb 1, 2020 call that produced “Proximal Origin.” 12 scientists on the line. Only 2 thought the virus was natural. The other 10 — per Fauci’s own notes — “felt that deliberate insertion was possible.” They flagged Shi Zhengli’s gain-of-function work on… pic.twitter.com/dDRqegsi1I — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 27, 2026

Fauci’s also lied to the public about the virus’ mortality rate, as well as his role in recommending lockdowns.

Fauci’s diary says he privately put COVID’s fatality rate at 0.2-0.3%. Under oath weeks later, he told Congress it was 10x the flu. The timeline: Feb 8, 2020 (private diary): case fatality rate “more like 0.2-0.3%.” March 10 (Hannity): “The mortality for this is about 2-2.5%.… pic.twitter.com/rMBAAkfUBG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 27, 2026

Fauci’s diary, March 15, 2020: I convinced NYC Mayor & Cali Governor to close schools, bars, and restaurants. Fauci, July 26, 2022: “First of all, I didn’t recommend locking anything down.” pic.twitter.com/jnI3brGjZc — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 27, 2026

On top of his dishonesty, Fauci gloried in his own fame. In fact, while tracking COVID-19 deaths, he also wrote about his newfound celebrity.

Fauci’s private diary. March 2020. March 21 — “deaths 9800”: “Big front page article about me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering.” “my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable” “It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most… pic.twitter.com/6kbU5Mjq9G — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 26, 2026

Indeed, one could scarcely imagine a more complete record of self-obsession than the contents of Fauci’s diary.

Real entry from Dr. Fauci’s Diary. This dude is insane. pic.twitter.com/6Zz8sFsV8F — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2026

Sounds impossible to believe.

But is 100% true. Fauci kept a diary in the middle of a deadly pandemic that he created: “It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable persons in the world.” https://t.co/CXB7ddcw8x — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 26, 2026

Actual entries from Fauci’s diary Have you ever seen someone this obsessed with themselves?? pic.twitter.com/sWfdFohJF7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 27, 2026

According to the Daily Mail, Fauci also chronicled his sudden access to celebrities, including Barbara Streisand.

More ominously, however, Fauci also developed cozy relationships with media figures. Hence the ease with which he helped shape and then control the government’s COVID-19 narrative.

Fauci writes that while at Fox News, Chris Wallace “empathized greatly with me about the attacks that I’m under by the far right and he fully understands

what is going on” pic.twitter.com/TtdFX6onk8 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 26, 2026

Fauci claims Chuck Todd helped advise him on whether or not to respond to criticism from Fox News and Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/Qlo5jrWOLp — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) July 26, 2026

Not surprised because everyone knows @jaketapper is a partisan Democrat. https://t.co/JWvHIAKqwg — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 27, 2026

In short, Fauci’s diary merely confirmed what many conservatives and libertarians already knew.

For those of us who habitually question government narratives, Fauci’s behavior set off alarm bells as early as March 2020. Now, we have Fauci’s notes confirming, at minimum, that he did not believe everything he proclaimed publicly.

On Wednesday, per The Hill, Fauci will appear under subpoena before Paul’s committee. How the slippery little bureaucrat will respond when confronted with his own words remains anyone’s guess.

In the end, we pray that Fauci’s one service to the country will be to remind Americans of Eisenhower’s warning. Never again can we allow an unelected and narcissistic little tyrant to assume control of public policy.

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