Fauci's Testimony Reminds Us of Blatant Propaganda Americans Paid For: 'This is Why We Defunded' NPR, GOP Senator Says

It’s rather funny that, after a long and voluble career as the nation’s face of public health — as well as a prolific diary-keeper — Dr. Anthony Fauci was strangely quiet on Wednesday.

“Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions,” Fauci would say over and over again before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — over 100 times, according to CNN.

Of course, back in the day, CNN was plenty happy to talk to Fauci, and Fauci was plenty happy to talk to CNN.

But it’s not just cable news that was willing to put him on, either. No, your taxpayer dollars subsidized a lot of the Fauci-worship back in the day.

It’s something plenty of people on social media, including one Republican member of the Senate, was willing to remind him of.

The Fifth Amendment-taking capped off a week in which Fauci’s diaries — and notably, how they squared up with his conduct at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — were front-page news.

Key among the revelations was the fact he knew the so-called “wet market” theory of the disease origins — that some animal sold at Wuhan’s wet market was responsible for transmission of the disease — was completely bunk and that it was an “amplifier” rather than the origin.

2/9 Jan. 26, 2020. Fauci writes in his diary: “Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.” That is January of 2020. The wet market was already off the table in his own private notes. pic.twitter.com/mz0OzcPHgg — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

This means the source could have very well been the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Indeed, he acknowledged that most of his colleagues thought that the virus didn’t necessarily have natural origins:

2/9 Jan. 26, 2020. Fauci writes in his diary: “Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.” That is January of 2020. The wet market was already off the table in his own private notes. pic.twitter.com/mz0OzcPHgg — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

So, what was NPR busy telling us in November of 2020, months after these diary entries were written on a government computer?

A new poll finds 40% of respondents believe in a baseless conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was created in a lab in China. There is zero evidence for this. Scientists say the virus was transmitted to humans from another species.https://t.co/GDTo2geUng — NPR (@NPR) December 31, 2020

From the article:

A significant number of Americans believe misinformation about the origins of the coronavirus and the recent presidential election, as well as conspiracy theories like QAnon, according to a new NPR/Ipsos poll. Forty percent of respondents said they believe the coronavirus was made in a lab in China even though there is no evidence for this. Scientists say the virus was transmitted to humans from another species.

Ah yes, “scientists say.” Scientists like Fauci, especially, who didn’t actually believe what they were saying. At this point, it’s now acknowledged that the lab leak origin theory is quite valid — in fact, favored by most in the intelligence community.

“This is why we defunded you,” Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt wrote on Wednesday about NPR after Fauci’s testimony.

This is why we defunded you @npr https://t.co/nYxk53RZqz — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 29, 2026

And then there was the fact that, in his diary, Fauci said he suffered an “adverse event” after receiving the COVID vaccine. Correlation is not causality, of course, but he never even acknowledged it. Unsurprising, considering the fact that this was what PBS was airing on “American Masters” to make vaccine skeptics look like buffoons:

Never forget this brave American citizen that turned down getting a Covid vaccine and called out Fauci right to his face on camera. I still want to buy this man a beer! pic.twitter.com/SHiExaeIvo — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 28, 2026

Keep in mind that once upon a time, you paid a whole lot of money — either directly to PBS and NPR, or to stations, or to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — to bring this propaganda to you.

They’ve been effectively defunded by the Trump White House and a Republican Congress, but not before they spent your money to manipulate you, and all after even the great Dr. Anthony Fauci knew that they were spewing garbage.

These institutions needed to be defunded, propaganda or no propaganda. However, this was beyond inexcusable. It’s another reminder that, in addition to Fauci, there’s a whole constellation of government-related individuals and institutions that need to be held to account.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.