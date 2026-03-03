Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei adjusts his eyeglasses during a news conference after casting his ballot for the parliamentary runoff elections in Tehran on May 10, 2024. (Atta Kenare - AFP / Getty Images)
Favor Returned: Israel Takes Out Iran's Khamenei as Jews Mark 2,500 Years Since Being Saved by Persian King
There is spiritual significance in the combined forces of the United States and Israel taking out Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend, on the eve of Purim.
Khamenei’s stated goal since coming to power in 1989 was the destruction of the Jewish state.
Purim, which began Monday at sunset and ends Tuesday night, is the annual commemoration of the bravery of Queen Esther, who was Jewish, and her cousin, Mordecai, in reversing a plot by a wicked Persian government official, named Haman, to have all the Jews in the realm executed. Persia is modern-day Iran.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
