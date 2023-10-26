GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday alleging that the FBI had dozens of informants providing evidence of Biden family corruption, but the bureau refused to act on it.

“This letter is based on years of investigation, including the provision of information, records, and allegations from multiple Justice Department whistleblowers that indicate there is — and has been — an effort among certain Justice Department and FBI officials to improperly delay and stop full and complete investigative activity into the Biden family,” Grassley wrote.

“As just one initial example, I’ve been made aware that at one point in time the FBI maintained over 40 Confidential Human Sources that provided criminal information relating to Joe Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden,” he added. James Biden is the president’s brother.

“An essential question that must be answered is this: did the FBI investigate the information or shut it down? Indeed, if those sources were improperly shut down, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the FBI,” Grassley argued.

The senator pointed to an FBI FD-1023 form from 2020 alleging that Joe and Hunter Biden each received a $5 million bribe from Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, while Joe Biden was serving as vice president and the Obama administration’s designated point man for Ukraine policy.

Grassley also pointed to allegations made by former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski that the Bidens received a $5 million unsecured loan from the Chinese energy firm CEFC in 2017 “as payment for actions Joe Biden took during his vice presidency.”

“This financial strategy to illegally treat income as a loan is consistent with IRS whistleblower testimony that indicated Hunter Biden attempted the same with respect to other income, including payments received from Burisma,” Grassley added.

The senator further asserted that the FBI used an August 2020 assessment by FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten to “improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and [cause] investigative activity to cease.”

Grassley, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he’s obtained the names of 25 DOJ and FBI personnel he wants to interview who had either a direct or indirect role in scuttling investigations into the Bidens.

Grassley told Garland that he wants “all records related to derogatory information on Hunter Biden, James Biden, Joe Biden and their foreign business relationships.”

Based on Grassley’s letter, Fox News host Jesse Watters said on his program “Primetime” on Wednesday night, “For years, we’ve told you the FBI knew everything the Bidens were up to — the cash, the Chinese diamonds, American policy for sale.”

“What does it mean that the FBI hasn’t done a thing?” Watters asked.

“Well, it tells me that the FBI knows all of the president’s dirty laundry and is blackmailing him, because Sen. Grassley also revealed that multiple FBI field offices tried to run this criminal information back to headquarters and were blocked at every corner.”

The Fox host argued that the FBI has shut down criminal investigations into the Bidens going back at least to the 2020 election.

“Grassley says FBI headquarters deliberately smeared criminal information coming from FBI informants about the Biden family as foreign disinformation, when in fact, after an exhaustive examination, there’s never been any information that any of this has been foreign,” Watters said.

He believes the FBI behaved as it did because certain officials wanted Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in 2020.

“The FBI used Biden to get revenge on Trump. They got a dirty politician elected so they could defeat a politician who caught them trying to frame him and fired their director,” Watters said. “And now we have a compromised president in the White House being protected by a rogue gang of sick agents.”

The FBI launched its Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016 based largely on the Steele dossier paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, special counsel John Durham concluded.

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017. Approximately a week later, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to investigate the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

Nearly two years later, Mueller reported his team could find no evidence of collusion.

“The American people are the real victims of this stupid inside game,” Watters said of the FBI’s apparent efforts to suppress evidence of Biden family wrongdoing.

“You’re paying more for everything, the border is wide open and crime is sky-high,” he continued. “And we have two proxy wars that Biden can’t manage. All because the FBI believes it’s more powerful than democracy.”

