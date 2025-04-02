FBI Agent Didn't Know He Was Supposed to Lie, So He Confirmed Biden Laptop Was Real on Call with Twitter: Report

Amid the volley of “now the truth can be told”-style stories coming out about the last days of President Joe Biden’s administration in the run-up to the 2024 election — and those are bad enough — we’re now getting them about the run-up to the 2020 election, too.

In fairness, we probably should have seen this coming; the Biden administration spent four years protecting the swamp at all costs and invoking the specter of the worst day in the history of all of humanity — Jan. 6, 2021, obvs — to ward off anyone who shined a light into the D.C. bog.

But now, thanks to a report from Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger, two prominent independent journalists, we can see inside the FBI’s response to Hunter Biden’s laptop in regards to social media — and, surprise, surprise, it’s every bit as bad as we thought it would be.

The report said that federal investigators confirmed that, yes, they told Twitter the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop — i.e., that it was real — before Twitter throttled a story from the New York Post about its unseemly contents.

This was in the final days of the 2020 election cycle — and while social media eventually eased restrictions on sharing stories about the contents of the laptop, the damage was done in the interim. Eventually, according to the report, the FBI settled on a lie of omission, refusing to answer whether the laptop was real.

From the Herridge/Shellenberger report:

In 2024, an FBI official admitted to House investigators that an FBI employee had inadvertently confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop to Twitter on a conference call the morning of October 14, 2020, the day the New York Post published a story about it.

“I recall that when the question came up, an intelligence analyst assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division said something to the effect of, ‘Yes, the laptop is real’,” testified the then-Russia Unit Chief of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force in a closed door transcribed interview.

“I believe it was an (Office of General Counsel) attorney assigned to the (Foreign Influence Task Force) stepped in and said, ‘We will not comment further on this topic.’”

Now, with the GOP in control of both houses of Congress and the White House, FBI officials have coughed up “internal chat messages that show Bureau leadership actively silenced its employees.”

The heavily redacted reports indicated that Elvis M. Chan, a San Francisco-based special agent who liased with social media conglomerates, was told that there was a “gag order” on discussion of the problematic laptop.

In another message, Chan is instructed to say that “official response no commen(t).” The reason, bureau officials said, was that there was evidence of criminality on the computer.

Chan asked, “actually what kind of case is the laptop thing? corruption? campaign financing?”

A redacted message began, “CLOSE HOLD —,” followed by plenty of blacked out text.

Chan responded, “oh crap … ok. It ends here.”

Another employee told him, “please do not discuss biden matter,” according to the report.

This is a CatherineHerridgeReports @C__Herridge / Public Investigation In 2024, an FBI official admitted to House investigators that an FBI employee had inadvertently confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop to Twitter on a conference call the morning of October 14,… pic.twitter.com/lf96noyAHU — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 1, 2025

As Herridge noted in her report, the bureau “had a special task force to counter foreign election interference, [which] could have set the record straight by confirming the laptop was real and the subject of an ongoing criminal probe. Instead, FBI leadership allowed the false narrative about the laptop to gain momentum.”

BREAKING: FBI Imposed “Gag Order” About Hunter Biden Laptop After Employee Accidentally Confirmed Its Authenticity To Twitter Newly released internal FBI chat messages reveal senior bureau officials actively shutting down discussion of the laptop’s credibility days before the… pic.twitter.com/PzaCUG6B7L — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 1, 2025

While this isn’t entirely a surprise — the Post reported in 2023 that Twitter was informed on the day of the Post’s report that the laptop is real — this is the first time that we’ve seen definitive evidence that this was someone who blurted out the truth on a call before the FBI brass actively told them to lie.

Furthermore, they told everyone else to keep lying, as well, and their social media ambassador basically said that he wasn’t going to say anything even though the contents of the laptop were in the public domain.

Of course, at that point, the narrative was that the contents were a fakery; the Biden camp essentially suborned dozens of intelligence officials to sign a letter to that effect without anyone correcting it. To say that this went a long way toward silencing any talk about the laptop — even after social media stopped throttling shared stories about it — is an understatement.

Remember, when you hear these “now the story can be told”-type missives, what officialdom is saying is, “OK, now I guess we can stop lying to you.” This is why the swamp needs to be drained with all due speed and never allowed to get even the slightest bit marshy again. Now that Kash Patel is director of the FBI, it’s high time we went back and unredacted these messages to find out who was really behind this outrageous cover-up.

