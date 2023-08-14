Did President Joe Biden and his team know more than they should have about the first son’s legal woes?

That explosive allegation lies at the heart of a Fox News report claiming that the transition team for Biden and the Secret Service were tipped off about a “planned interview” with Hunter Biden as part of the federal investigation into him.

Perhaps more alarmingly, the FBI supervisory special agent who offered this testimony also claims that the tip-off ultimately led to the interview never happening.

These would be damning revelations, if proven true, and is just the latest chapter in the growing political headache that Hunter Biden is becoming for his reelection-seeking father.

To wit, there have been a pair of major developments into Hunter’s legal issues in recent weeks.

First, on July 26, Hunter Biden had a notably disastrous day in court.

What many critics were lambasting as something of a “sweetheart” plea deal, Hunter and his legal team saw it fall apart over confusion on whether or not the first son would be receiving blanket immunity from future investigations (he was not.)

When Hunter’s legal team realized that blanket immunity would not, in fact, be a part of this deal, it fell apart.

It would’ve otherwise seen Hunter Biden receive probation in exchange for pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges. It also would’ve seen a felony gun charge ultimately expunged if certain conditions, such as sobriety, were met.

More recently, all eyes were on the Hunter Biden investigation again when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel on Friday.

The move has largely been blasted by Biden’s staunchest critics, such as former President Donald Trump.

Those critics feel that Weiss’ appointment will effectively be a “get out of jail free”-card for the first son — and that’s where this latest Fox report alarmingly ties back in.

According to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, this purported tip-off (which, again, is alleged to have canceled a planned interview) happened under Weiss’s purview.

🚨 TRANSCRIPT RELEASE🚨 Today we’re releasing the former FBI supervisory special agent’s transcript. During the transcribed interview, the former FBI SSA corroborated key details in the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony. During U.S. Attorney Weiss’ investigation, the Biden… pic.twitter.com/AfVZq5wek1 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 14, 2023

“During U.S. Attorney Weiss’ investigation, the Biden transition team was TIPPED OFF about the planned Hunter Biden interview,” the excoriating X post from the Oversight Committee read. “The IRS & FBI team were told to stand down and WAIT FOR HUNTER TO CALL before they could interview him.

“That call that never came, and they never interviewed Hunter Biden.”

Conversely, there are some, such as CNN, who feel that Weiss’s appointment, at the very least, represents that this Hunter Biden investigation will continue — which isn’t exactly a selling point on a re-election campaign.

Either way, this is hardly the only issue impacting the Biden men.

Both Hunter and Joe have been accused of taking bribes and selling access to the elder Biden’s office (whether it’s the vice president or president.)

Some, such as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz think that if the bribery allegations turn out to be true, impeachment isn’t enough. Cruz thinks that both Bidens should be thrown in prison if those bribery allegations turn out to be true.

