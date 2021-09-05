An FBI agent who investigated the alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and who posted a profanity-laced diatribe against former President Donald Trump and his supporters on social media will not testify in the case.

Attorney Michael Hills, who is defending one of the people charged in the case, said federal prosecutors would not call on agent Richard Trask, according to The Detroit News.

Trask’s social media posts were shared with the defense this week.

“If you still support our piece of s*** president you can f*** off,” Trask posted on March 28, 2020.

“As someone whose wife works in the hospital I hope you burn in hell along with your douchebag f***ing reality tv star. His ego is going to kill a lot of people and anyone who supports that is a dumbass.

“This is what you get when you elect an [egotistical]/narcissistic maniac to the top office. He needs people to be nice to him or he won’t help. F*** you douche.”

Hills made the revelation during a hearing on Thursday.

“They’re slicing him out,” he told Judge Sally Berens. “They’re not calling him.”

The defense can still try to essentially subpoena Trask.

The agent was arrested in July on domestic violence charges and has been accused of slamming his wife’s head against a nightstand, according to the Washington Examiner.

The FBI is already on the hot seat in the alleged kidnapping case.

Undercover agents who infiltrated a group of men discussing a plan to abduct Whitmer played a key role in the development of the plot.

Hills had sought cellphone data from a paid informant identified as “Dan,” as well as from FBI special agents Henrik Impola and Jayson Chambers.

“These text messages indicate the F.B.I. was pushing their paid agent to actively recruit people into an overt act in furtherance of a conspiracy,” Hills wrote.

“Counsel has found further text messages between … Impola and Dan indicating Dan should destroy his text messages and instruct Dan to lie and accuse an innocent 3rd party of being a federal agent spy to the founder of Wolverine Watchmen,” Hills said, referring to the group involved in the plot.

“The F.B.I is instructing a paid F.B.I. informant to lie and paint an innocent citizen as an undercover federal agent to a man they claim is the head of a domestic terrorist organization, who they claim is paranoid about being infiltrated by the feds, who they claim has bragged about tossing a Molotov cocktail into a police officer’s house,” Hills continued.

“This behavior, evidenced by the telephonic communication between F.B.I. handler Impola and Dan, casts a dark shadow over the credibility of this investigation and demonstrates the need for immediate disclosure as demanded.”

Defendants in the case say they were targeted because of their political opinions and claim the government is guilty of possible entrapment.

They do not deny talking about a kidnapping plot, but contend it was never an operational plan.

