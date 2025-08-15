FBI Agents Begged, But 'No Matter Where' They Turned They Couldn't Get Help Investigating Clinton - Were Told to 'Shut It Down'

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s corruption knows no bounds.

FBI director Kash Patel recently released a document, detailing how an investigation into the Clinton Foundation by FBI agents in the offices in Little Rock, Arkansas, New York City, and Washington, D.C., was shut down under the Obama administration and continued to be stonewalled well into President Donald Trump‘s first term.

These agents were looking into Clinton’s work as secretary of state, finding that interests both foreign and inside the U.S. were making large donations to the Clinton Foundation — in what Just the News branded a “pay-to-play corruption scheme.”

The document contains a timeline written by a Department of Justice lawyer who worked under former FBI Director James Comey. It can be read here.

Reportedly, the DOJ said as early as February 2016, “They would not be supportive of an FBI investigation.”

Then-Deputy Attorney General for the Obama Administration Sally Yates ordered these agents to, “Shut it down!”

“No overt investigative steps” were to be taken, according to former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, “without his approval.” This was something he stated repeatedly as the agents tried to do their work.

Despite their efforts, Just the News reported, “The roadblocks just kept coming, the timeline shows, to the great frustration of the agents and the U.S. attorney’s office in Little Rock, which had moved to a fully predicated criminal investigation.”

Even after Trump’s election, the DOJ apparently had issues with the statute of limitations around an investigation. One unnamed official said, they “wanted to close this chapter and move forward.”

A report by special counsel John Durham included information about these agents’ work but stated more of the same.

“Durham also said the FBI’s Little Rock and New York investigations ‘included predication based on source reporting that identified foreign governments that had made, or offered to make, contributions to the Foundation in exchange for favorable or preferential treatment from Clinton,” the outlet noted.

“Despite that evidence, the FBI timeline stated that DOJ ‘indicated they would not be supportive of an FBI investigation.'”

Ultimately, “No matter where agents turned to get support to investigate Clinton’s alleged corruption, they were thwarted.”

The rot from the previous administration just runs deeper.

Few would call Clinton an upstanding public official prior to this release, but the report shows just how much the deep state was against Trump’s election and wanted to stop well-meaning agents during his term.

If Clinton thought she was going to quietly slink away into the shadows, never having to answer for any of her previous career choices, she was wrong.

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman and Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer has subpoenaed Clinton along with others in an investigation relating to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In the spirit of accountability, Clinton should spend most of the rest of her life being subpoenaed for the Clinton Foundation’s activities, her role in the Russia collusion hoax, Comer’s investigation, and more.

