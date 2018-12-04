SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

FBI Agents Raid Home of Democrat Mayor Frank Gilliam

Atlantic City Mayor Frank GilliamDimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Ocean Resort Casino Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam speaks at the Ocean Resort Casino opening weekend ribbon cutting ceremony on June 28, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Ocean Resort Casino)

By Randy DeSoto
at 6:12pm
Print

FBI agents raided the home of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Democrat Mayor Frank Gilliam on Monday morning.

NJ.com reported that at least a dozen agents arrived around 8 a.m. Eastern, and agents were seen removing at least 10 boxes from the premises.

FBI agent Jessica Weisman told reporters who had gathered across the street from the home that both FBI and IRS agents participated in the raid.

“We’re here in official capacity, executing a search warrant. That’s all we can say,” Weisman stated.

TRENDING: Election Decided by 1 Vote After Going To Recount

NJ.com reported that about 12:30 p.m., Gilliam and his wife emerged from the home and drove away without making comment to reporters.

Gilliam, elected in 2017, was also recently served a municipal criminal summons, stemming from a brawl he and Councilman Jeffrey Fauntleroy participated in outside the Golden Nugget Casino on Nov. 11, around 2:30 in the morning.

Do you think Gilliam should be forced to step down?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

People involved in the incident have alleged that Gilliam and Fauntleroy assaulted them and chased them with a car.

In the surveillance video below, the two are seen as part of a group of five men and two women.

Gilliam, dressed in a gray suit, pursues an identified man wearing a white t-shirt. Fauntleroy, wearing black pants and a dark jacket, then tosses a man to the ground.

The mayor allegedly threw punches at two people, while Fauntleroy punched one person in the face multiple times.

RELATED: Atlantic City Mayor Caught on Surveillance Camera Brawling with Local Councilman

ABC News reported that prosecutors have said they will not pursue felony criminal charges, but the case was sent to municipal court where Gilliam will face simple assault and harassment offenses.

According to NJ.com, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted 27-3 last week on a resolution calling on Gilliam and Fauntleroy to leave their positions, while an investigation is conducted.

The resolution asks Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver to exercise their authority to temporarily suspend and remove both city officials until the legal process is resolved.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.