FBI Agents Raid Home of Democrat Mayor Frank Gilliam

FBI agents raided the home of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Democrat Mayor Frank Gilliam on Monday morning.
NJ.com reported that at least a dozen agents arrived around 8 a.m. Eastern, and agents were seen removing at least 10 boxes from the premises.
FBI agent Jessica Weisman told reporters who had gathered across the street from the home that both FBI and IRS agents participated in the raid.
Advertisement - story continues below
“We’re here in official capacity, executing a search warrant. That’s all we can say,” Weisman stated.
FBI agent Jessica Weisman addresses media briefly outside Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam’s house. FBI and IRS executing a search warrant. pic.twitter.com/PppxfuL3NA
— Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) December 3, 2018
TRENDING: Election Decided by 1 Vote After Going To Recount
NJ.com reported that about 12:30 p.m., Gilliam and his wife emerged from the home and drove away without making comment to reporters.
Advertisement - story continues below
Gilliam, elected in 2017, was also recently served a municipal criminal summons, stemming from a brawl he and Councilman Jeffrey Fauntleroy participated in outside the Golden Nugget Casino on Nov. 11, around 2:30 in the morning.
Feds finished searching Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam’s house. Mayor just left without answering questions from media. @NBCPhiladelphia @AtlanticCity911 @brian4NY @CydneyLongNBC10 pic.twitter.com/H9iWHAsHdZ
— Ted Greenberg (@tedgreenbergNBC) December 3, 2018
Do you think Gilliam should be forced to step down?
People involved in the incident have alleged that Gilliam and Fauntleroy assaulted them and chased them with a car.
In the surveillance video below, the two are seen as part of a group of five men and two women.
Advertisement - story continues below
Gilliam, dressed in a gray suit, pursues an identified man wearing a white t-shirt. Fauntleroy, wearing black pants and a dark jacket, then tosses a man to the ground.
The mayor allegedly threw punches at two people, while Fauntleroy punched one person in the face multiple times.
SQUARING OFF: New video released by New Jersey Office of the Attorney General shows brawl involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, town councilman outside a casino. Video shows woman in black boots trying to hold Gilliam, dressed in gray suit, back. https://t.co/cJX2PTaVa1 pic.twitter.com/DrAqQumNTS
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 30, 2018
Advertisement - story continues below
ABC News reported that prosecutors have said they will not pursue felony criminal charges, but the case was sent to municipal court where Gilliam will face simple assault and harassment offenses.
According to NJ.com, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted 27-3 last week on a resolution calling on Gilliam and Fauntleroy to leave their positions, while an investigation is conducted.
The resolution asks Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver to exercise their authority to temporarily suspend and remove both city officials until the legal process is resolved.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.