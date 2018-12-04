FBI Agents Raid Home of Democrat Mayor Frank Gilliam

FBI agents raided the home of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Democrat Mayor Frank Gilliam on Monday morning.

NJ.com reported that at least a dozen agents arrived around 8 a.m. Eastern, and agents were seen removing at least 10 boxes from the premises.

FBI agent Jessica Weisman told reporters who had gathered across the street from the home that both FBI and IRS agents participated in the raid.

“We’re here in official capacity, executing a search warrant. That’s all we can say,” Weisman stated.

FBI agent Jessica Weisman addresses media briefly outside Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam’s house. FBI and IRS executing a search warrant. pic.twitter.com/PppxfuL3NA — Amy S. Rosenberg (@amysrosenberg) December 3, 2018

TRENDING: Election Decided by 1 Vote After Going To Recount

NJ.com reported that about 12:30 p.m., Gilliam and his wife emerged from the home and drove away without making comment to reporters.

Gilliam, elected in 2017, was also recently served a municipal criminal summons, stemming from a brawl he and Councilman Jeffrey Fauntleroy participated in outside the Golden Nugget Casino on Nov. 11, around 2:30 in the morning.

Do you think Gilliam should be forced to step down? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

People involved in the incident have alleged that Gilliam and Fauntleroy assaulted them and chased them with a car.

In the surveillance video below, the two are seen as part of a group of five men and two women.

Gilliam, dressed in a gray suit, pursues an identified man wearing a white t-shirt. Fauntleroy, wearing black pants and a dark jacket, then tosses a man to the ground.

The mayor allegedly threw punches at two people, while Fauntleroy punched one person in the face multiple times.

RELATED: Atlantic City Mayor Caught on Surveillance Camera Brawling with Local Councilman

SQUARING OFF: New video released by New Jersey Office of the Attorney General shows brawl involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam, town councilman outside a casino. Video shows woman in black boots trying to hold Gilliam, dressed in gray suit, back. https://t.co/cJX2PTaVa1 pic.twitter.com/DrAqQumNTS — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 30, 2018

ABC News reported that prosecutors have said they will not pursue felony criminal charges, but the case was sent to municipal court where Gilliam will face simple assault and harassment offenses.

According to NJ.com, the Atlantic City Democratic Committee voted 27-3 last week on a resolution calling on Gilliam and Fauntleroy to leave their positions, while an investigation is conducted.

The resolution asks Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver to exercise their authority to temporarily suspend and remove both city officials until the legal process is resolved.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.