In an aerial view, the home of Nancy Guthrie is shown on March 2, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona.
In an aerial view, the home of Nancy Guthrie is shown on March 2, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

FBI Agents Search New Home in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance

 By Jack Davis  March 6, 2026 at 7:20am
FBI agents returned to Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday to search a home to the west of the one lived in by Nancy Guthrie.

The mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1.

Agents went into the home’s garage and driveway, according to NewsNation.

Agents also spoke to neighbors.

“Everybody wishes that we had some hot leads, that the whole department’s working, trying to run down to solve this quickly. So the fact that we’re reducing the amount of manpower working it, I mean, it’s hard to say what kind of sign that signals,” Sgt. Aaron Cross, president of the Pima County Deputies Organization, said.

“I think the investigators are definitely closer,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday, according to NBC News.

“I’ve said this from the beginning: I have full faith, full confidence, they’re going to solve this,” Nanos added, noting investigators have combed through “thousands” of leads.

Nanos said the investigation is looking into a vehicle spotted on a doorbell camera on the night Guthrie was presumably taken from her home, according to NewsNation.

Investigators found a glove near Guthrie’s home that has since been linked to a restaurant employee who works near the home and is not related to the case.

Retired FBI agent Jason Pack told told Fox News that the return of FBI agents to Tucson is a “good sign.”

“It means the Guthrie case is still in motion. What looks quiet from the outside is the investigative cycle turning,” he said.

“When agents canvass for doorbell and surveillance footage in the first 48 hours, they are working with a rough timeline — but timelines sharpen.”

“As cell phone records come back, as Walmart purchase data is analyzed, as the suspect’s clothing gets traced through retail channels, the timeline tightens and suddenly a neighbor’s answer that seemed irrelevant three weeks ago becomes critical,” he said.

On Tuesday, the FBI briefed Nancy Guthrie’s children, according to ABC News.

A source said the session was a routine meeting and that investigators “have nothing to tell them.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation