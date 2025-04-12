Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel is targeting the deep state.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported Patel placed supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten on administrative leave.

Auten has been involved in several controversies during his time at the FBI including trying to discredit Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation.”

According to RealClear Investigations, “whistleblowers have alleged that Auten tried to falsely discredit derogatory evidence against Hunter Biden during the 2020 campaign by labeling it Russian ‘disinformation,’ an assessment that caused investigative activity to cease.”

Per the Times, Patel wrote in his book, “Government Gangsters”, that Auten tried to “discredit any derogatory information about Hunter Biden by falsely claiming that none of it was true.”

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley also raised concerns about Auten in 2023 as Auten’s work on the laptop was to, “improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and [cause] investigative activity to cease.”

Auten’s career also saw him involved in the discredited Steele Dossier that claimed to have sensitive information about President Donald Trump during his campaign for the presidency against former first lady Hillary Clinton.

The dossier was funded by the Clinton campaign.

Auten vetted its claims and subsequently used it to allow the FBI to obtain warrants for wiretaps against Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

The Steele Dosser motivated the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation which Auten was also involved in – the absurd and completely false narrative that Trump and his campaign had colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

The summarize Auten’s completely corrupt career, he vetted the bogus Steele Dossier to allow a future wiretap of the Trump campaign, he participated in the phony Russia collusion hoax, and he worked to discredit any real concerns about Hunter Biden‘s laptop.

Auten has been at the center of it all.

A suspension is not enough. Auten’s time at the FBI has undermined the trust the American people have in that agency.

Patel stated he wanted to restore that trust during his January hearing.

He is making good on taking care of the worst actors in government – “Government Gangsters” includes an appendix titled, “Members of the Executive Branch Deep State,” which Auten appears in, but Auten needs to stand trial.

The American people were repeatedly lied to about Trump, his campaign, and their legitimate concerns about Hunter Biden.

Fire Auten along with anyone with a similar career still collecting a paycheck from the American people, then bring them to justice.

