Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

FBI Announces Whether or Not They've Seen Evidence Antifa Was Involved in Capitol Hill Incursion

×
By Jack Davis
Published January 10, 2021 at 1:10pm
P Share Print

The FBI on Friday said it has found no evidence of that the far-left extremist movement known as antifa was part of the mobs that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“We have no indication of that at this time,” Washington Field Office assistant director Steven D’Antuono said, according to The Hill.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin had said Thursday that there was no detectable presence of antifa among the rioters.

Republicans and prominent conservatives including Reps. Matt Gaeta of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama had said they believed antifa was part of the rioting.

TRENDING: Agitated Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Over AOC Question: 'That Was Kind of Sharp'

Some claims were based on a Washington Times report that cited a facial recognition company as saying that some people who took part in the rioting were part of antifa, according to The Hill.

The company, XRVision, had called for the article to be removed, which it was.

“XRVision takes pride in its technology’s precision and deems the Washington Times publication as outright false, misleading, and defamatory,” the statement read.

RELATED: Big City Mayor Reportedly Punched by Angry Lefist

“Our attorney is in contact with the Washington Times and has instructed them to ‘Cease and Desist’ from any claims regarding sourcing of XRVision analytics, to retract the current claims, and publish and apology.”

In a corrected version of its initial report, the Washington Times did in fact retract its comments.

“The Washington Times erroneously reported late Wednesday that facial recognition technology backed up that speculation and identified two Antifa members. In fact, XRVision has not identified any members of that far-left movement as being part of the attack,” it reported.

Do you think the FBI is covering up?

The Washington Times noted that “There is other evidence Antifa members may have been there.”

It then quoted what it said was a law enforcement source it did not name as saying there was in fact a connection between the rioting and antifa.

“The professional protesters were in the crowd posing as Trumpers. They were preaching violence. As they approached it was announced that [Vice President Mike] Pence had said he has no Constitutional authority. The crowd got mad. The agitators used this to whip-up anger. If the Feds are really intent on making the linkage between the instigators and Antifa, the evidence is there,” the outlet quoted its source as saying.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Democrats' Bid to Remove Trump via 'Quick Consideration' Measure Gets Blocked
Internet Company Takes a Stand Against Facebook, Twitter After Censorship of Trump
Here's Who Joe Biden Has Vowed to Investigate Once He Takes Office
Secret Service Investigating Death Threats Made Against Mike Pence - Look Who Made Them
Rep. Nunes Calls for Racketeering Investigation After Big Tech Purge
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×