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A Mobil gas station is seen in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2025.
A Mobil gas station is seen in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2025. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images)

FBI Arrests 10 Indians for Allegedly Staging Armed Robberies in Visa Fraud Scheme

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2026 at 2:52pm
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Nearly a dozen Indian nationals face charges after they were accused of taking part in a visa fraud scheme that included fake robberies.

The convenience store robberies were staged so that clerks could falsely claim on immigration applications that they were crime victims, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Six defendants live in Massachusetts, two live in Ohio, one lives in Mississippi, and one lives in Kentucky. Another who lived in Massachusetts has already been deported.

All were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud:

The release said that the fake robberies began in 2023.

The alleged purpose of the staged robberies “was to allow the clerks present to claim falsely that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for U non-immigration status (U Visa),” the release said.

“A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” the release added.

The fake robber would allegedly threaten a clerk with what appeared to be a gun before taking cash from a register and fleeing — with store video recording the entire staged incident.

After five minutes, the supposed victims would call police.

The release said that those charged participated in the scheme by working with the scheme’s organizer or paying for a fake robbery to take place.

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In August, Rambhai Patel, 38, was sentenced to 20 months and eight days in prison, followed by two years of supervised release and eventual deportation for his role in the scheme, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The release said Patel was paid by the clerks so that he could participate in the scheme.

Patel was alleged to be the fake robber.

The August release said that “one purported victim paid $20,000 to participate as a victim in one of the staged armed robberies.”

Patel then paid store owners to allow the scheme to take place.

Co-conspirator Brandon Singh pleaded guilty in May, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Officials said Singh served as Patel’s getaway driver.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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