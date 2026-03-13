Nearly a dozen Indian nationals face charges after they were accused of taking part in a visa fraud scheme that included fake robberies.

The convenience store robberies were staged so that clerks could falsely claim on immigration applications that they were crime victims, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Six defendants live in Massachusetts, two live in Ohio, one lives in Mississippi, and one lives in Kentucky. Another who lived in Massachusetts has already been deported.

🚨#BREAKING: #FBI Boston’s Violent Crimes Task Force has arrested 10 Indian nationals across MA, KY, MO, & OH for allegedly participating in staged armed robberies for the purpose of allowing store clerks to claim they were “victims” of violent crime so they could apply for… pic.twitter.com/SG4oQW9z1t — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 13, 2026

All were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud:

The release said that the fake robberies began in 2023.

The alleged purpose of the staged robberies “was to allow the clerks present to claim falsely that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for U non-immigration status (U Visa),” the release said.

“A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” the release added.

The fake robber would allegedly threaten a clerk with what appeared to be a gun before taking cash from a register and fleeing — with store video recording the entire staged incident.

After five minutes, the supposed victims would call police.

The release said that those charged participated in the scheme by working with the scheme’s organizer or paying for a fake robbery to take place.

In August, Rambhai Patel, 38, was sentenced to 20 months and eight days in prison, followed by two years of supervised release and eventual deportation for his role in the scheme, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The release said Patel was paid by the clerks so that he could participate in the scheme.

Patel was alleged to be the fake robber.

The August release said that “one purported victim paid $20,000 to participate as a victim in one of the staged armed robberies.”

Patel then paid store owners to allow the scheme to take place.

Co-conspirator Brandon Singh pleaded guilty in May, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Officials said Singh served as Patel’s getaway driver.

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