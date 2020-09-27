Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

FBI Arrests Activist for Fraud Related to BLM Funds

×
By Jack Davis
Published September 27, 2020 at 10:43am
P Share Print

An Atlanta-based Black Lives Matter activist was arrested Friday and faces federal wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Sir Maejor Page, 32, is accused by the FBI of spending the money on clothing, guns and a home in Ohio, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The FBI said Page took in money through a GoFundMe account linked to the Facebook page of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.

The group raised nearly $470,000 between June and August, the FBI stated in a news release.

However, the money was funneled to an account owned by Page.

TRENDING: Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Pro-Trump Crowd Prayed To Go Out a Martyr, Posts Link Her to 'Caravan 4 Peace' Group

Page alleged told donors the funding was for “movement-related expenses,” according to the FBI news release.

But in the news release, the FBI said the fund became Page’s piggy bank.

Do you think more Black Lives Matter leaders will face fraud charges?

“Numerous videos and livestream videos were posted to Page’s personal social media pages showing himself in what appeared to be newly purchased clothing, hotel rooms and office space in Atlanta,” the news release stated.

“Several audio statements are made by Page in the videos boasting about the money he has, his tailored suits, his nice cufflinks and ‘$150 dollar ties,'” the release stated.

Page is also accused of buying a pistol and two rifles this month with money donated to Black Lives Matter, according to the release.

Collectively, he is charged with spending $200,000 that had “no identifiable purchase or expenditure for social or racial justice.”

Page was arrested in Toledo and charged with one count of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

RELATED: Football Coach Abruptly Quits, Leaves 'All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus' Sign on Office Door

Page’s real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, according to WTOL-TV.

Page was released on a $10,000 bail after a court appearance and ordered not to use Facebook, raise funds or open a bank account or line of credit while his case is pending.

The criminal complaint against Page, according to WTVG,  claims that Page set up Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta as a 501(c)(3) non-profit in March 2016. The organization had its tax-exempt status revoked by the IRS in 2019, the same year it was dissolved as a non-profit by the Georgia Secretary of State Corporations Division.

The Toledo home cost $112,000 and was bought in the name of Hi Frequency Ohio, an organization that listed Page as treasurer and general counsel, according to the FBI.

The complaint claims Page used the organization as a cover when buying the property.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Earns Nobel Peace Prize Nomination from Group of Law Professors for 'Extraordinary' 'Trump Doctrine'
COVID Test Lab Error Causes College Football Game To Be Canceled
Trump Invokes Past Bipartisan Support of Amy Coney Barrett: 'This Should Be a Straightforward and Prompt Confirmation'
Jill Biden: Using the Word ‘Gaffe’ Is Off Limits Because of Trump
Live CNN Segment Drowned Out by People Shouting ‘CNN is Fake News’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×