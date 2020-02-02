SECTIONS
News
Print

FBI Arrests Alleged Al-Qaeda Leader Hiding in Arizona

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 2, 2020 at 9:56am
Print

A man linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group has been arrested in Arizona.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, was arrested Thursday in Phoenix in connection with murder charges that date back to 2006, according to a Justice Department statement.

The statement said that Al-Nouri was the leader of a terrorist group in Fallujah, Iraq, and now faces extradition to answer to charges in Iraq.

The statement said that Iraq’s government had asked for Al-Nouri to be extradited. It did not explain how Al-Nouri entered the U.S. or how long he’d been in the country.

According to the statement, Al-Nouri’s terrorist group in Fallujah targeted Iraqi police. At the time of the killings he is charged with, Iraqi police were working with the U.S. to bring order to the war-torn country.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

Al-Nouri, in conjunction with others, is accused of killing a first lieutenant and an officer in the Fallujah police on two separate dates in 2006.

The ultimate decision over whether to send Al-Nouri to Iraq will be made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Are you worried about terrorists infiltrating the U.S.?

The arrest was announced by Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Michael Bailey for the District of Arizona. The FBI Phoenix Field Office, Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix Field Office and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested al-Nouri.

The extradition case will be handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and the Criminal Division’s Office of International Affairs, the statement reported.

The extent of the war against the Iraqi police in 2006 was captured in a Global Policy Forum article that noted that despite American efforts to capture Fallujah, the city was receding into control by al-Qaeda.

‘We can win the war, but for now al-Qaeda has won in Fallujah,” the article quoted what it said was a police officer whose name was not used.

“They made the police force stop patrolling streets, and that’s a victory,” he said.

RELATED: Man Pleads Guilty To Plotting Al-Qaeda Attack on Cleveland

The article noted that killings and death threats led many to quit their jobs with the police.

“What was I going to wait for that would keep me on the force?” Mohammed Humadi, a former captain, said.

“Nothing was going to get any better. I have children, and if I were to sacrifice myself, it wouldn’t change anything,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Facebook Follows China's Lead, Will Remove 'False' Coronavirus Posts
China Gut-Punched as 2nd Deadly Disease Breaks Out
NYC Subway Equipment Sabotaged by Antifa-Backed Protesters Demanding Free Rides
FBI Arrests Alleged Al-Qaeda Leader Hiding in Arizona
Woman Who Crashed Mar-a-Lago Checkpoints Is Anti-Trump Bernie Supporter
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×