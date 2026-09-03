FBI Arrests Gay Podcaster and Former TV Host for Threatening to Kill Trump

A California podcaster who has called for the assassination of President Donald Trump was arrested Thursday.

Azariah Southworth, 40, who has called himself an advocate for gay rights, was arrested at his home, according to the New York Post. Southworth at one time hosted a Christian reality show called “The Remix.”

“Southworth is charged with posting videos calling for President Trump’s assassination, then targeted the family of the President’s personal attorney by publishing their home address and phone numbers, and leaving voicemails threatening ‘justice comes to your door,’” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posted on X.

Benjamin Azariah Southworth, 40, of Los Angeles has been indicted by a grand jury on federal charges for threatening to kill President Trump, cyberstalking, and making harassing interstate calls. Southworth is charged with posting videos calling for President Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/HSoVmWx36c — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 3, 2026

“Threats against the President of the United States are federal crimes,” he wrote.

“We will not tolerate threats of political violence in the United States. My office will prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law,” he wrote.

Court papers said Southworth has been spewing threats against Trump for months.

On April 7, a video posted to Southworth’s Instagram account showed him saying, “I have been vocal in calling for the execution of Donald Trump.”

“This government is illegitimate and out of control. It’s time for course correction. Kill Donald Trump,” he said.

Southworth also spoke privately about killing Trump.

“If I encounter any Trump official in-person, I’m seriously afraid I will end up in Jail,” Southworth texted an associate in January.

“But if I could Kill him, I wouldn’t waste the opportunity,” he wrote then.

“There is zero tolerance for political violence, especially for threats directed at the President,” Essayli said “Threatening an elected official with violence is a serious offense, and you will be arrested and charged as Mr. Southworth found out this morning.”

Southworth also targeted a lawyer working for Trump.

“Visit Trump’s personal lawyer,” Southworth wrote, listing the lawyer’s home address and photos of him and his home.

In the same post, Southworth said, “No peace for traitors.”

In February, he posted phone numbers of the lawyer’s son and his immediate family.

“Do you want to spice up your love life this Valentine’s Day? Then call one of these numbers and let these people know they are pieces of s***,” Southworth said then,

Amid multiple calls, he told the lawyer and his family, “There’s going to come a day when justice comes to your door.”

Southworth is charged with one count of threats against the president, one count of cyberstalking, and one count of harassing telephone calls in interstate communications.

Southworth could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty on all counts.

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