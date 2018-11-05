SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

FBI Arrests Iraqi Refugee After Sting at Bomb-Making ‘Class’ in Las Vegas

Ahmad Suhad Ahmad is accused of showing undercover FBI agents how to build explosive devices.CBS News / Twitter screen shotAhmad Suhad Ahmad is accused of showing undercover FBI agents how to build explosive devices. (CBS News / Twitter screen shot)

By Steven Beyer
at 9:58am
Print

A 30-year-old Iraqi refugee is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly making a car bomb and then showing others how to build the explosive device.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him, Iraqi refugee Ahmad Suhad Ahmad told a confidential source in 2016 that he knew how to create and detonate a car bomb with a cellular device.

He said that he had learned how to detonate the device during the war in Iraq.

Four months later, the source asked Ahmad if he could help build a car bomb for a target in Mexico.

According to the criminal complaint, Ahmad agreed.

TRENDING: Multiple Dead in Amazon Building Collapse, Firefighters Search for More Victims

Authorities say he then spent the next couple of weeks meeting with the confidential source and undercover FBI agents discussing the plan on how the bomb was to be created.

During those meetings, Ahmad allegedly showed the source “an image of explosive materials and instructions on his cell phone.” The instructions, however, were in Arabic instead of English.

Did the FBI do a good job in apprehending this bomb maker?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

A few days later, Ahmad reportedly agreed to translate the instructions into English.

On April 16, 2017, authorities say Ahmad met with the source outside of his apartment where he told him that he had been studying on how to build the explosive device and then gave him a “recipe” to build an improvised explosive device.

Three days after that meeting, the source, an undercover agent and Ahmad met in the source’s apartment where authorities claim they finalized their plans for creating the device.

It was decided in the meeting that they would travel to Las Vegas to build the explosive.

A week later, Ahmad, two confidential sources, and two undercover agents traveled to Las Vegas to create the device.

RELATED: Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Never Met Him, Allegations Were Made Up

Authorities say Ahmad had brought along his own list of items for building the device, including tubes of Permatex Epoxy, electrical tape and a circuit tester. The undercover agents also brought items with them from a list they claim was given to them by Ahmad.

The group went to a condominium where Ahmad allegedly proceeded to build the device and described what he was doing along the way.

The criminal complaint said Ahmad “showed one of the agents how to connect the blasting caps and where to place the C-4.”

Ahmad was later arrested in October in Tuscon, Arizona, on suspicion of distributing information relating to creating devices of mass destruction as well as a federal charge for “conspiring to sell 150 grams of heroin.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett KavanaughChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Never Met Him, Allegations Were Made Up

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Nick Givas

Chris Wallace on Stephen ColbertThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert / YouTube screen shot

Chris Wallace Says Media Has Made a ‘Mistake’ with Trump by Trying To ‘Fight Fire with Fire’

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Jack Davis

Rabbi Avram MlotekHillel / Twitter screen shot

Facebook Removes Rabbi’s Post About Being Harassed by Farrakhan Supporters, Calls It a ‘Mistake’

Molly Prince

U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'RourkeChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Newspaper That Already Endorsed Beto O’Rourke Gets Fed Up with Dodging, Demands Answers

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump speaks to the mediaMark Wilson / Getty Images

Trump Shuts Down Migrant Looking to Have Murder Charge Pardoned

Jack Davis

Former US President Barack Obama addresses the crowdJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Obama Urges Florida Voters To Elect Democrats Who Will Make ‘Lives Better’ for Non-Americans

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.