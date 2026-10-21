FBI Arrests Two 15-Year-Old Girls Who Allegedly Planned School Shooting for Months

Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of plotting a school shooting at Corona High School in Riverside County, California, authorities said Tuesday.

The investigation began Oct. 6 when the FBI notified the Corona Police Department of social media communications suggesting a possible threat to the school, which serves more than 2,000 students, KTLA reported.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old girl who attended Corona High School.

Two 15-year-olds have been arrested after the FBI uncovered an alleged shooting plot against Corona High School, with both held on conspiracy to commit murder and no weapons found. Two 15-Year-Olds Arrested After FBI Uncovers Alleged Shooting Plot Against Corona High School — Teens Spent Months Researching School Shootings, No Weapons Found, Both Held on Conspiracy to Commit Murder

https://t.co/3PCg9Tavbi

#BackTheBlue #MAGA — Profilo politics (@profilopolitics) October 21, 2026

Detectives then executed search warrants for electronic devices and communications and searched several homes in Riverside County.

How should parents respond to potential threats in schools? Report any suspicious activity Talk to their children about safety Stay informed about school policies Look into homeschooling Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Report any suspicious activity 77% (51 votes) Talk to their children about safety 2% (1 vote) Stay informed about school policies 0% (0 votes) Look into homeschooling 21% (14 votes)

That work identified a second 15-year-old girl who attended Norco High School. She was also arrested.

Both remain in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Their names have not been released because they are minors.

Evidence showed the two teenagers had spent several months researching school shootings and discussing how they could carry out an attack at Corona High School, police said.

“Communications showed the suspects discussed methods to obtain weapons, but had not yet been able to do so,” a police statement said, according to CBS News.

💔 Corona High — 15-Year-Olds Planned Shooting 💔 2 teenage girls — 15 — arrested this month — Corona + Norco High

Spent months researching school shootings — talked about how to attack Corona High

No weapons yet — caught by FBI online monitoring 🙏 Please talk to your kids — report anything concerning — awareness keeps safe 🕊️ #CoronaHigh #StopSchoolViolence #SeeSomethingSaySomething — RandomStuff A2Z (@RandomstuffA2Z) October 21, 2026

Corona High School, which serves grades 9 through 12, sits on a large campus in the city of Corona.







The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

In the news release, Corona police urged parents and students to report suspicious activity or concerning statements immediately.

Thankful for @FBILosAngeles and @CoronaPD who moved FAST to disrupt a planned attack on a Southern California high school before anyone was harmed. TWO in custody. Investigation ongoing. Outstanding work by our agents and law enforcement partners. Protecting our kids is NON-NEGOTIABLE. -DKP🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 21, 2026



FBI Director Kash Patel praised the law enforcement team that investigated the threat.

“Thanks to swift work by the FBI and our partners, a potential act of targeted violence against a Southern California high school was disrupted before anyone was harmed,” Patel said in a social media post.

“There is no greater priority than protecting our kids, and threats against our schools will be met with the full force of the FBI and our partners.”

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