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FBI Arrests Two 15-Year-Old Girls Who Allegedly Planned School Shooting for Months

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 21, 2026 at 10:07am
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Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of plotting a school shooting at Corona High School in Riverside County, California, authorities said Tuesday.

The investigation began Oct. 6 when the FBI notified the Corona Police Department of social media communications suggesting a possible threat to the school, which serves more than 2,000 students, KTLA reported.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old girl who attended Corona High School.

 

Detectives then executed search warrants for electronic devices and communications and searched several homes in Riverside County.

How should parents respond to potential threats in schools?

That work identified a second 15-year-old girl who attended Norco High School. She was also arrested.

Both remain in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Their names have not been released because they are minors.

Evidence showed the two teenagers had spent several months researching school shootings and discussing how they could carry out an attack at Corona High School, police said.

“Communications showed the suspects discussed methods to obtain weapons, but had not yet been able to do so,” a police statement said, according to CBS News.

Related:
FBI Carries Out Major Voter Fraud Bust in California After Gavin Newsom Ignores Ultimatum

 

Corona High School, which serves grades 9 through 12, sits on a large campus in the city of Corona.



The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

In the news release, Corona police urged parents and students to report suspicious activity or concerning statements immediately.


FBI Director Kash Patel praised the law enforcement team that investigated the threat.

“Thanks to swift work by the FBI and our partners, a potential act of targeted violence against a Southern California high school was disrupted before anyone was harmed,” Patel said in a social media post.
“There is no greater priority than protecting our kids, and threats against our schools will be met with the full force of the FBI and our partners.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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