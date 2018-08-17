SECTIONS
Crime
Print

FBI Asking for Public’s Help in Search for Stolen ‘Old West’ Art

This artwork depicting a Western scene with a stage coach and Indians is among the items stolen from the Staten Island, N.Y., home of artist Gregory Perillo in 1983.FBI via APThis photo provided Friday by the FBI shows a work of art stolen from the Staten Island, N.Y., home of artist Gregory Perillo in 1983. The FBI is seeking the public's help in rounding up more than $500,000 worth of artworks by Perillo, an artist know for his scenes of the American West. (FBI via AP)

By The Western Journal
at 1:40pm
Print

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in rounding up more than a half-million dollars’ worth of artworks that were stolen in 1983 from the New York City home of an artist known for his scenes of the American West.

The missing art may be linked to a former police detective whose 1985 killing was never solved.

The 91-year-old artist, Gregory Perillo, said Friday that the break-in at his Staten Island home was “heartbreaking” and that he’d be happy to see the works recovered.

The 35 stolen paintings and sculptures depicted Old West themes like stagecoaches and Native Americans in traditional dress.

Although he was born in New York City to Italian immigrant parents, Perillo was interested in Native American history and culture from childhood and used to draw pictures of natives on brown paper bags, he said.

TRENDING: Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

He has also painted sports figures and a portrait of Ronald and Nancy Reagan with their horse.

Perillo’s paintings sell for up to $40,000 or $50,000, his son Stephen, who manages his father’s website, said.

Perillo said he and his wife, Mary, came home from a weekend away in the summer of 1983 to find the house ransacked and dozens of artworks gone.

Two pieces turned up at a Manhattan gallery in 1985, the FBI said.

Do you think the FBI will recover the stolen art?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Agent Christopher McKeogh of the bureau’s art crime team said Friday that another of the stolen pieces, a bronze sculpture of a native on a horse, was recovered in 2011 from a garbage bin at a construction site about a mile from Perillo’s home.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in recovering the other pieces because whoever owns the artworks may not realize the works were stolen, McKeogh said.

“They could be hiding in plain sight,” McKeogh said. “They could be hanging on someone’s wall in their living room.”

About a week before the theft, McKeogh said, Perillo got an unsolicited visit from a man who said he was an New York Police Department detective interested in buying some of Perillo’s art.

Then in 1985, the body of a retired NYPD detective was found in a car.

RELATED: New Colorized Images Shed Fresh Light on Team Who Plotted Lincoln Assassination

The man, whose killing was never solved, was in possession of images of some of the stolen works, McKeogh said.

An NYPD spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information about the former detective.

Perillo, who moved to Clearwater, Florida, last year and still paints every day, said that if the stolen artworks are recovered he’ll donate them to a good cause.

“My papa always told me, ‘Gregory, when you have a career and you’re doing well, always give back,'” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Omarosa Manigault and Piers Morgan in a scene from "Celebrity Apprentice"NBC screenshot

Piers Morgan Reveals ‘Appalling’ ‘#MeToo Moment’ With Omarosa: ‘One of the Worst Human Beings I’ve Ever Encountered’

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Trump at podium with index finger in the air.Screenshot ESPN/YouTube

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Coordinated Attack from 300 Newspapers

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

The Western Journal

Peter StrozkScreenshot/Fox News

Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

Allison Kofol

Actors Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short speak onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.