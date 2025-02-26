FBI Begins High-Level Investigation Into Comey's Off-the-Record Infiltration of Trump Campaign: Report

Although President Donald Trump has been unfairly targeted multiple times since launching his initial campaign in 2015, there is more information coming out ten years later showing the extent our government was willing to go to sabotage his campaign.

On Tuesday, The Washington Times reported that former FBI Director James Comey launched an off-the-record investigation into Trump’s campaign in 2015 using two female agents as “honeypots” — someone who works undercover to obtain sensitive information (typically) through sexual appeal.

Now the FBI under Director Kash Patel is investigating the operation.

A whistleblower made Comey’s plans known in a protected disclosure to the House Judiciary Committee in 2024, which the Times reported on exclusively in October.

The Times stated, the agents traveled with Trump’s campaign, and the whistleblower “personally knew” Comey ordered this investigation and “personally directed it.”

Comey was not looking for evidence of a specific crime. Rather, he was attempting to meddle in the campaigns affairs to see what could be obtained against Trump.

The whistleblower also said, the plan was hidden from the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz. Horowitz investigated FBI misconduct against the Trump campaign previously.

“The case had no predicated foundation, so Comey personally directed the investigation without creating an official case file in Sentinel or any other FBI system,” the whistleblower said, adding, “The FBI has multiple methods of protecting highly sensitive investigations, so Comey did not have a legitimate reason not to officially create an official investigation file or have a file number.”

Comey’s investigation was shut down over fears the agents’ identities would be exposed after a newspaper obtained a photograph of one of the agents and was preparing to publish it. The FBI press office reportedly told the paper that the agent, whom they identified as “an FBI informant,” would be killed if the photo came out.

Both agents are still federal employees — with one transfering to the CIA and the other being promoted within the FBI. The whistleblower said several FBI agents were told to never discuss Comey’s investigation ever again.

Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have their work cut out for them.

Comey went out of his way to target Trump and his campaign in a secretive fashion.

To reiterate, Comey did not have an actual concern about the Trump campaign’s conduct.

He weaponized his role as director for political purposes.

Patel should bring Comey in as he has a lot for answer for here. After the Trump campaign and the American people had to sit through lies about the former colluding with Russia, whatever the FBI undercovers now will only prove the point that Trump was targeted to stop him from becoming president.

Patel has publicly said he wants the bureau working for the American people again.

This investigation does exactly that. For as much as the left whines about “our democracy” being at risk, they should give their resounding support to Patel.

Comey trying to sabotage a presidential campaign is an actual threat to democracy.

He needs to be brought to justice.

