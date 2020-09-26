Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

FBI: BLM Activist Spent Over $200,000 in Donations on Tailored Suits, Property Purchases

An Atlanta activist is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering after misappropriating $200,000 in Black Lives Matter donations for personal expenses, the FBI announced on Sept. 25, 2020.@wsbtv / Twitter screen shotAn Atlanta activist is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering after misappropriating $200,000 in Black Lives Matter donations for personal expenses, the FBI announced on Sept. 25, 2020. (@wsbtv / Twitter screen shot)

By Peter Hasson
Published September 26, 2020 at 12:41pm
P Share Print

An Atlanta activist is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering after misappropriating $200,000 in Black Lives Matter donations for personal expenses, the FBI announced on Friday.

Tyree Conyers-Page accepted more than $430,000 in donations through his Facebook page Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta in July and August, according to an affidavit filed in federal district court on Thursday.

Although Page represented the group as a nonprofit to Facebook, allowing it to accept donations through the social media platform, its nonprofit status was revoked in 2019 after failing to file tax documents for three consecutive years.

TRENDING: Historically Black University Humiliates Biden After He Claims To Have 'Started Out' There

Page claimed that all funds donated to the group would be used to support the Black Lives Matter movement, but he spent hundreds of thousands in donated money on personal expenses including tailored suits and property purchases, according to the affidavit.

Page does not appear to have been affiliated with the official Black Lives Matter organization. The national arm of Black Lives Matter chose not to recognize Page’s group as an official chapter, NPR affiliate WABE reported in 2016.

Page has been active in protests against police brutality. He was arrested multiple times on charges of impersonating a police officer, WAGA reported in August 2016.

Page did not immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s email seeking comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Peter Hasson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







FBI: BLM Activist Spent Over $200,000 in Donations on Tailored Suits, Property Purchases
Biden Compares Trump to Infamous Nazi Official as MSNBC Interviewer Lobs Him Softballs
Report: Trump To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Dem Official Charged with Mail Ballot Fraud in Plot To Steal Primary Election
Republicans Score Record Number of New Voters as Red Wave Sweeps Florida
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×