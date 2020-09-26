An Atlanta activist is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering after misappropriating $200,000 in Black Lives Matter donations for personal expenses, the FBI announced on Friday.

Tyree Conyers-Page accepted more than $430,000 in donations through his Facebook page Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta in July and August, according to an affidavit filed in federal district court on Thursday.

Although Page represented the group as a nonprofit to Facebook, allowing it to accept donations through the social media platform, its nonprofit status was revoked in 2019 after failing to file tax documents for three consecutive years.

#BREAKING: Atlanta-based activist Sir Maejor Page allegedly used BLM group to launder more than $200K for personal purchases, FBI says: https://t.co/5r92Kkh1TC pic.twitter.com/PrccYdN5rx — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 25, 2020

TRENDING: With Only Days To Go Until Debate, Pelosi Gives Biden an Out: 'Why Bother?'

Page claimed that all funds donated to the group would be used to support the Black Lives Matter movement, but he spent hundreds of thousands in donated money on personal expenses including tailored suits and property purchases, according to the affidavit.

Page does not appear to have been affiliated with the official Black Lives Matter organization. The national arm of Black Lives Matter chose not to recognize Page’s group as an official chapter, NPR affiliate WABE reported in 2016.

Page has been active in protests against police brutality. He was arrested multiple times on charges of impersonating a police officer, WAGA reported in August 2016.

Page did not immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s email seeking comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.