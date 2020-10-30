One of the men arrested in an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer early this month also talked online of harming President Donald Trump, according to a report.

The Detroit News reported 44-year-old Barry Croft of Delaware was among 14 alleged militants implicated in the plot to kill Whitmer and start a civil war.

But the man also allegedly spoke of harming Trump and South Carolina’s Republican governor, according to an unsealed search warrant affidavit obtained by the outlet.

“Evidence collected by FBI agents portrays his Facebook account as a virtual bulletin board filled with violent imagery, including a noose and a list of grievances in which he mulled killing Democrats and Republicans including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Muslims and liberals,” the report said.

Although the establishment media and Whitmer have blamed the plot on Trump, Croft was no fan of the president.

According to The Detroit News, in a Facebook post in May, the Delaware man declared, “I say we hang everything currently governing us, they’re all guilty!!!”

Croft also posted a photo of the president and commented, “Wanna hang this mf’er too,” the report said.

Those don’t sound like the words of a Trump supporter.

But the establishment media set a narrative with this story early on, and I wouldn’t count on an update on this story from the Democrats’ information arm.

That narrative was one that portrayed apparent nonpartisan extremists as crazed Trump supporters plotting to kill one of the Democrats’ budding stars, only to be stopped by FBI agents.

But it’s already been widely reported that the men accused in the plot were no fans of Trump, nor were they conservatives.

According to reports of previous social media posts from the accused, the group was apparently a ragtag ensemble of online loudmouth anarchists who loathed police officers.

Whitmer apparently happened to be among a bipartisan group of elected officials that the 14 people allegedly spoke of harming.

Sadly, for those who only get their news from the establishment media, the newest developments in the story will be of zero consequence.

News that Croft despised Trump will surely be ignored on news broadcasts, and many people will remain in the dark about the reality of what is going on in the country.

That reality is that there are extreme people among us of every background.

But, like the mounting Biden family corruption scandal, Croft’s newly disclosed political leanings will be widely ignored by America’s left-wing establishment media. They already got the headline they wanted.

The media continue to show there is no low with regard to where they’ll go to run interference for Democrats.

