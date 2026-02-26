FBI Conducts Massive Raid of Superintendent in Charge of Country's 2nd Biggest School System

It appears that Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is in deep trouble with the feds.

The question then, is why?

According to Fox News, FBI officers reportedly hit multiple locations in California — and beyond — connected to Carvalho on Wednesday.

The list of properties that were raided and searched includes his home in San Pedro, LAUSD’s downtown headquarters, and a property in Miami linked to Carvalho.

The raid began early Wednesday.

Federal agents entered LAUSD headquarters, evacuating staffers beforehand to conduct their search.

There was also footage from CBS Los Angeles that appeared to show federal agents going in and out of the San Pedro home, taking items from the property.

Many online have presumed that this raid may have had something to do with Carvalho’s admission to previously being an illegal immigrant.

While Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn’t seem to be involved with this particular raid, Fox News noted that Carvalho has long cast himself as a progressive, as well as being anti-ICE, particularly with regard to shielding undocumented students from ICE operations.

While Carvalho has had a lengthy and distinguished career as an education executive, it hasn’t been without prior controversies.

Previously in charge of Miami‑Dade County Public Schools, the nation’s fourth‑largest school district, for 14 years, Carvalho faced a number of scandals during his tenure there, including potential conflict of interest issues.

Those concerns didn’t stop Carvalho from becoming the superintendent of LAUSD — the nation’s second-largest school district — in 2022. In fact, he was unanimously reappointed to the position in September 2025.

Ciaran McEvoy, a representative for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California, confirmed with Fox News that there were approved search warrants for these raids, but couldn’t provide any further details due to the warrants being sealed.

LAUSD, for its part, put out a statement confirming that it was cooperating with federal officials.

“We have been informed of law enforcement activity at Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters and at the home of the Superintendent,” a statement said. “The District is cooperating with the investigation.”

