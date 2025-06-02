Share
News
Host Dan Bongino as U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 18, 2019, in New York City.
Host Dan Bongino as U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 18, 2019, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

FBI Deputy Director Bongino: Authorities 'Closing In' on J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect

 By Jack Davis  June 2, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino indicated that the FBI is making progress after the Trump administration dusted the cobwebs off the mystery of who planted pipe bombs before Jan. 6, 2021, near the Republican and Democratic National Committees’ headquarters.

“The second we got in, I put a team on it and I said, ‘I want answers on this,’” Bongino said this past week during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” according to Fox News.

“And I’m pretty confident that we’re closing in on some suspects,” he revealed.


Bongino said there was a stark contrast between his approach and that of the Biden administration, which let dust grow on the case.

“No one seemed to show any interest in this case,” he said, according to The Daily Wire.

The pipe bombs were placed on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, hours before they became a small piece of the larger events of the Jan. 6 incursion that saw protesters storm the U.S. Capitol. They were found before they were detonated.


As noted by Fox News, video footage has shown a suspect wearing a gray hoodie, Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers, a face mask, glasses, and gloves placing the bombs.

Will the J6 pipe bomber be found?

Department of Justice Pardon Attorney Ed Martin recently indicated that he also thinks the case could come to a conclusion.

Martin told Tucker Carlson that Bongino has breathed new life into the case.

“Bongino said to the FBI, ‘Change all the agents. Everybody look at it again,’” Martin said as he indicated that he has wondered if potential suspects were overlooked.

Related:
Fired Up Dan Bongino Puts James Comey on Notice: 'We Found Stuff' Hidden at FBI HQ

In January, the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight released its report on the pipe bomber, stating that the FBI has still failed to identify the individual who left the bombs.

“Nearly four years later, federal law enforcement has yet to identity the individual responsible for planting the pipe bombs, which remains one of the unanswered questions from that day,” the report said.

“In the early weeks of the investigation, the FBI took significant investigative steps, identifying multiple persons of interest, issuing search warrants, reviewing hours of security camera footage, and analyzing the components of the pipe bombs,” the report added.

“Despite the threat the pipe bombs posed to Congress and the public and the role they played in diverting resources away from the Capitol, federal law enforcement has refused to provide substantive updates to Congress about the status of the investigation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Colorado Terror Suspect Yelled Two Telling Words as He Launched Fiery Attack: FBI
FBI Deputy Director Bongino: Authorities 'Closing In' on J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect
Trump Gives Macron Six Words of Advice After He Was Slapped by His Wife on Camera, WH Staff Roar with Laughter
Hegseth Warns Pacific That China's Move May Be Imminent: 'There's No Reason to Sugar Coat It'
Breaking: Terror Attack at Colorado Mall, Israeli Hostage Remembrance Faces Firebombing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation