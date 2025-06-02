FBI Deputy Director Bongino: Authorities 'Closing In' on J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino indicated that the FBI is making progress after the Trump administration dusted the cobwebs off the mystery of who planted pipe bombs before Jan. 6, 2021, near the Republican and Democratic National Committees’ headquarters.

“The second we got in, I put a team on it and I said, ‘I want answers on this,’” Bongino said this past week during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” according to Fox News.

“And I’m pretty confident that we’re closing in on some suspects,” he revealed.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claims bureau ‘closing in’ on suspects who planted Jan. 6 DC pipe bombs https://t.co/dq4dyd2YSL — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 31, 2025



Bongino said there was a stark contrast between his approach and that of the Biden administration, which let dust grow on the case.

“No one seemed to show any interest in this case,” he said, according to The Daily Wire.

The pipe bombs were placed on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, hours before they became a small piece of the larger events of the Jan. 6 incursion that saw protesters storm the U.S. Capitol. They were found before they were detonated.

🇺🇸FBI CLOSING IN ON THE MYSTERY OF THE JANUARY 6 PIPE BOMBS Deputy Director Dan Bongino says the bureau is finally making headway in tracking down whoever planted two pipe bombs near the Capitol in 2021. After years of dead ends, the investigation is heating up again. The… https://t.co/ni5yf055Ow pic.twitter.com/LcFNxRguuS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2025



As noted by Fox News, video footage has shown a suspect wearing a gray hoodie, Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers, a face mask, glasses, and gloves placing the bombs.

Department of Justice Pardon Attorney Ed Martin recently indicated that he also thinks the case could come to a conclusion.

Martin told Tucker Carlson that Bongino has breathed new life into the case.

Ed Martin was on his way to cleaning up Washington as the new U.S. Attorney, until Senate Republicans decided he was too sincere and killed his nomination. (0:00) Introduction

(1:20) Ed Martin’s Response to the Crazed Leftist Who Spit in His Face

(7:21) Why Would Republican… pic.twitter.com/WBtNxdnAqg — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 14, 2025

“Bongino said to the FBI, ‘Change all the agents. Everybody look at it again,’” Martin said as he indicated that he has wondered if potential suspects were overlooked.

In January, the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight released its report on the pipe bomber, stating that the FBI has still failed to identify the individual who left the bombs.

“Nearly four years later, federal law enforcement has yet to identity the individual responsible for planting the pipe bombs, which remains one of the unanswered questions from that day,” the report said.

“In the early weeks of the investigation, the FBI took significant investigative steps, identifying multiple persons of interest, issuing search warrants, reviewing hours of security camera footage, and analyzing the components of the pipe bombs,” the report added.

“Despite the threat the pipe bombs posed to Congress and the public and the role they played in diverting resources away from the Capitol, federal law enforcement has refused to provide substantive updates to Congress about the status of the investigation.”

