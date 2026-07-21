FBI Director Kash Patel to Make Rare Trip to Russia: Report

A new report says that FBI Director Kash Patel is planning a trip to Russia later this year.

Patel is scheduled to visit Russia on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, according to Politico.

The outlet cited a “U.S. official familiar with the travel plans” as its source, as well as “a person familiar with the situation.”

The report said Patel will visit Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The official said that it is likely Patel’s visit will be hosted by the FSB, the Russian security force that was created after the KGB was dissolved after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The report said Patel’s itinerary is uncertain, as is the potential of any meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Neither the White House, FBI, nor Department of Justice would comment on the report.

Robert Mueller, the special counsel who investigated the Russiagate hoax, was the last FBI director to visit Russia, doing so in 2013.

Patel’s past connections with Russia have been anything but convivial, with a major part of his background devoted to trashing Russiagate and investigating Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

The unconfirmed report that Patel would visit Russia stirred criticism.

Our FBI Director, who was an unregistered lobbyist for Qatar, is heading to Russia as the White House prepares to impose more sanctions on Russia, which is supplying Iran with weapons to murder US soldiers. Nothing to see here. https://t.co/vEz6vpEoBK — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 20, 2026

“Our FBI Director, who was an unregistered lobbyist for Qatar, is heading to Russia as the White House prepares to impose more sanctions on Russia, which is supplying Iran with weapons to murder US soldiers,” right wing activist Laura Loomer posted.

“Nothing to see here,” she wrote on X.

Vitriol flowed from the left, where Occupy Democrats, a progressive group, also attacked the concept of Patel visiting Russia.

“The man who built his entire political career casting doubt on Russian election interference is now planning to personally shake hands with Russian intelligence officials, at a moment when U.S. intelligence has reaffirmed — using documents Trump himself just declassified — that Moscow has been actively working to undermine American democracy,” the group frothed in a post on X.

BREAKING: TRAITOROUS BOONDOGGLE! FBI director Kash Patel is planning a trip to Moscow — hosted by the heir to the KGB. Kash Patel, the man who spent years peddling conspiracy theories to protect Trump from Russia investigation fallout, is now planning to personally fly to Russia… pic.twitter.com/DAia84SuVC — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 21, 2026

“America’s top law enforcement official, flying to Russia, hosted by the FSB. If that doesn’t demand answers from Congress, nothing will,” the group seethed.

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