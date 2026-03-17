FBI 'Especially Interested' in Two Pre-Disappearance Dates After Recovering New Images from Cameras at Nancy Guthrie's Home

The FBI is casting a wider net in its search for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie has not been seen since Jan. 31.

A police search for her has turned up no evidence about who took her and where she was taken. Several people have been taken into custody but later released.

A new report suggested the FBI is looking at what took place before the weekend Nancy Guthrie was taken.

“In addition to January 11th, one of Nancy Guthrie’s neighbors tells me FBI agents are also especially interested in January 24th. That is 8 days before Guthrie went missing. The Saturday before. Agents are looking for video from both dates,” NewsNation reporter Brian Entin posted on X.

In addition to January 11th, one of Nancy Guthrie’s neighbors tells me FBI agents are also especially interested in January 24th. That is 8 days before Guthrie went missing. The Saturday before. Agents are looking for video from both dates. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 16, 2026

NewsNation later reported that “Jan. 11 also was previously known to be of interest to investigators. Both dates of interest fall on weekends, and investigators may be searching to see whether a suspect or suspects were caught on camera casing the neighborhood in the weeks before Guthrie vanished.”

A report from ABC News said that the FBI has recovered images from motion-activated cameras that focus on the rear of Guthrie’s home.

The thumbnail images from days before Guthrie was taken did not provide any indication of suspicious activity, ABC News reported.

Further images from after she disappeared showed nothing but law enforcement officials.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it “continues to analyze various forms of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case, including material from laboratories as well as images and videos captured by cameras.”

“At this time, we will not comment on the details or status of this analysis,” the statement said.

A neighbor of Nancy Guthrie says she thinks that the security gate on Guthrie’s front door must have been unlocked prior to the night Guthrie was taken, according to Newsweek.

The neighbor, identified by NewsNation’s Entin as Laura, said she believes the individual shown in widely disseminated images was waiting for individuals already in the house to open Guthrie’s front door.

The most interesting clip we found this evening is from around the January 11 timeframe when neighbors of Nancy Guthrie say police asked them to review their cameras. On January 12, a man wearing black gloves and a face covering appears in the footage. He does not resemble a… pic.twitter.com/NUHERRzjhT — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 15, 2026



“If you have a gate like that, a security gate on the front door, you’re not getting into that. You’re never going to break into that security gate,” she said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has previously said that “investigators are not ruling out the possibility that more than one person may be involved.”

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