FBI Fears MS-13 Alliance with Notorious 'Bloodthirsty' Venezuelan Gang Is Brewing in NYC, Already Doing Major Damage

A Latin street gang with origins in Venezuela could be forming an alliance — at least temporarily — with the brutal gang MS-13 in New York City, an FBI agent has warned.

Members of a bloodthirsty gang called Tren de Aragua have been streaming across the open southern border in recent years, the New York Post reported.

In New York City, the gang has already set up operations and is actively using organized methods to steal mobile phones and then ship them back to South America where they can be resold for cash.

But the gang’s modus operandi goes far beyond phone scams and petty theft.

The name translates to “Train of Aragua,” which is a reference to where the gang started in a prison in the north-central Venezuelan state of Aragua.

Members soon spread to Colombia, Peru and other countries, and they tend to leave a body count in areas where they operate — relying in large part on human smuggling and sex trafficking to make cash.

Thanks to the Biden administration’s lax border policies, they have officially set up shop in New York, and an FBI agent told the Post the agency is concerned about an alliance with the infamous MS-13.

“While these gangs wouldn’t normally mix, it’s always going to be a concern as the gang [Tren de Aragua] expands in strength and establishes a foothold,” FBI agent John Morales of the FBI El Paso field office told the Post.

Morales added, “Right now we are working with our local law enforcement partners and sharing intelligence in order to stop the growth of Tren de Aragua.”

Are you concerned about this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Members of the gang have taken advantage of the border crisis to cross into the U.S. and move in on areas such as New York City.

But en route to sanctuary cities, they first extort fellow Venezuelans along the way, Morales said.

“Their first victims are their fellow Venezuelans,” the agent explained.

MS-13 has had a foothold in the U.S. for decades. It remains unclear what benefit the gang might have by working with another Latin American street gang.

Another expert on the matter told the Post he fears the two gangs and perhaps others could soon be fighting a turf war on American soil.

Security consultant Robert Almonte, a former U.S. marshal also based in El Paso, put the situation bluntly when speaking about the gang’s American presence.

“They are already coming over as hardened criminals,” Almonte explained. “But they [Tren de Aragua] could certainly be trying to recruit others to join the gang in the U.S.”

He concluded, “I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that they could form alliances with other gangs, but what’s more likely to happen is that turf wars break out as each gang fights to control their own criminal enterprise.”

American police officers nationwide have fought gang violence for decades with very limited success.

But with a flood of millions of unvetted migrants crossing the border for more than three straight years, many cities that are already home to gang violence might end up with even more criminals walking the streets.

According to Street Gangs, a website that tries to track groups and which neighborhoods they run, there were already more than 120 gangs operating in New York City before the arrival of Tren de Aragua.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project reported the gang was found in 2012 in one prison but is now in several countries.

The group said of Tren de Aragua, “Wherever it has appeared, the gang has brought kidnapping, drug dealing, human trafficking, contract killings, and extortion along with it.”

As far as the gang’s ability to compete with or work alongside existing gangs in a place such as New York, OCCRP noted that Tren de Aragua “has managed to go toe-to-toe with established groups, obtained heavy weaponry, and expanded outside its home country.”

“The gang has set off a wave of terror in countries including Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Peru, sometimes partnering up with other notorious gangs,” OCCRP states.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.