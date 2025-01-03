FBI Finally Releases Info on Jan. 6 Pipe Bombing Suspect - Four Years Later

The FBI released additional information on Thursday concerning its investigation into the pipe bombs placed near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021.

The new information came the same day a Republican-led House joint sub-committees’ scathing report of the FBI’s probe into the incidents was published.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office posted a YouTube video Thursday with images and video footage of a person of interest in their now four-year-old investigation.

“As part of a renewed call for tips from the public, the FBI posted on its Seeking Information webpage previously unreleased video of the suspect placing one of the bombs near the DNC and announced that it estimates the suspect to be approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. A reward of up to $500,000 is available for information leading to the individual’s arrest and conviction,” the bureau said in a news release.

“The suspect placed pipe bombs in a Capitol Hill neighborhood near the RNC, located at 310 First St. SE, and the DNC, located at 430 South Capitol St. SE, #3, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, between approximately 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — the night before the riots at the U.S. Capitol,” the FBI added.

The bombs, which did not detonate, were discovered on Jan. 6 shortly before the Capitol incursion.

“Over the past four years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, data scientists, and law enforcement partners has visited more than 1,200 residences and businesses, conducted more than 1,000 interviews, reviewed approximately 39,000 video files, and assessed more than 600 tips about who may have placed pipe bombs on Capitol Hill in January 2021,” said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

“The suspect in this case did a very good job covering themselves up at a time that this would not be abnormal, so it didn’t raise any attention,” Sundberg said, referring to face masking during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

The most distinctive item of clothing the suspect was wearing was a pair Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes, he noted. Fewer than 25,000 of these shoes were sold between August 2018 and January 2021.

An interim joint staff report issued by two Republican-led House sub-committees on Thursday stated, “The Department of Justice has claimed that the FBI has pursued its investigations of Americans following the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 with ‘unprecedented speed and scale.'”

“In fact, the Department has charged ‘more than 1,532 individuals … in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.’ In contrast, after more than 1,400 days since two pipe bombs were placed on Capitol Hill, the FBI has made no arrest and has charged no individuals with planting the explosive devices,” the report said.

“The FBI identified multiple persons of interest during the initial weeks and months of the investigation,” the document noted.

Among these persons of interest was someone who took pictures in the alley behind the RNC where the bombs had been placed and another who owned a pair of Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers and worked in the area.

“Five persons of interest or ‘potential targets’ whose cellular data indicated their movements on the evening of January 5, 2021, may have matched the movements of the suspect,” the report said. The YouTube video the FBI released showed the path the suspect took while placing the bombs.

The FBI used cellular data to help identify and later arrest Jan. 6 protesters, The New York Times reported.

“Despite its initial efforts, the FBI has yet to identify the suspect and has refused to provide the Subcommittees with additional information about these investigative leads,” the House staff report stated.

The report concluded, “The failure to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the bomber ultimately makes all Americans less secure.”

