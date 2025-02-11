FBI Finds 14,000 New Pages on JFK Assassination - Never Provided to 1992 Review Board

The FBI has revealed that it has just found 2,400 records relating to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy that the FBI claims it did not know it possessed.

The records were found during an agency search for all records pertaining to the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has said all records connected with the assassination will be made public.

Although the Warren Commission would rule that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in killing Kennedy, that conclusion has been widely debated

The 2,400 records amount to 14,000 pages, according to Axios.

An FBI statement said digitizing records enabled these documents to be found.

“In 2020, the FBI opened the Central Records Complex and began a multi-year effort to first ship and then electronically inventory and store closed case files from FBI field offices across the country,” the FBI told Fox News.

“The resulting, more comprehensive records inventory, coupled with the technologic advances in automating the FBI’s record keeping processes, allows us to more quickly search and locate records.

“The FBI conducted a new records search pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order issued on January 23, 2025, regarding the declassification of the assassination files of JFK, [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], and [Martin Luther King Jr.] The search resulted in approximately 2400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file,” the agency said.

“The FBI has made the appropriate notifications of the newly discovered documents and is working to transfer them to the National Archives and Records Administration for inclusion in the ongoing declassification process,” the FBI said.

Were government insiders responsible for President Kennedy’s assassination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (26 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This is huge. It shows the FBI is taking this seriously,” Jefferson Morley, an expert on the assassination, said, according to Axios.

“The FBI is finally saying, ‘Let’s respond to the president’s order,’ instead of keeping the secrecy going,” Morley, who has sued in the past for access to records, said.

It’s uncertain what will see the public eye. Axios said that some agencies are still trying to keep some pieces secret. Trump, who bowed to such wishes in his first term, may not do so now, Axios quoted sources as saying.

“When POTUS hears about this stonewalling, he’s gonna hit the roof,” an unnamed White House Official told Axios.

“Don’t be surprised if all these records just suddenly wind up online,” an unnamed Trump adviser said, according to Axios.

In 1992, the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act was passed, requiring all records related to the assassination be filed with the National Archives and released to the public after going before a review board.

Agencies were given 25 years to process their collections, according to CBS.

Trump’s order called for all records to be released on the 1968 assassinations of Sen.Robert F. Kennedy and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” he wrote in the order.

“In his first term, President Trump ordered agencies to move toward disclosing more information about the John F. Kennedy assassination, and now he is ordering that the work be completed,” a fact sheet about the order said.

Trump “promised during his campaign to release assassination records to give Americans the truth,” the fact sheet said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.