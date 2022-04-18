Share
News

FBI Gets Involved After Boston Police Uniforms Are Stolen Shortly Before Boston Marathon

 By Jack Davis  April 18, 2022 at 7:41am
Share

Nine years after Boston was scarred by a terrorist bombing at the Boston Marathon, authorities are voicing concerns about stolen police uniforms ahead of this year’s marathon.

The uniforms were stolen in late March from a store in Weymouth, a Boson suburb, according to Fox News.

Now, the FBI is involved as well as Weymouth police, and a reward of $5,000 has been offered for information that helps police catch the thieves.

Tom Nolan, a former Boston police lieutenant, said that while it would be difficult to impersonate an officer at the marathon, it could be done, according to WBZ-TV.

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long said that when the marathon is held on Monday, runners and spectators should not hesitate to report any suspicious behavior, even if the person is wearing a uniform.

Trending:
As Third Texas Bus Unloads Another Wave of Migrants on DC Streets, Open Border Politicians Should Be Coming to a Grim Realization

“I think people have a keen understanding of what kind of behavior is normal, what’s not,” Long said.

“If you see someone, whether it’s dressed in a uniform, has a vest on, that you think might be a worker, but they’re acting a little bit odd, a little bit suspicious, a little bit out of the norm for what you’d expect someone to be doing, I’d urge anybody not to be afraid to call 911.”

“I’d rather err on the side of caution than not,” he added.

Long noted that security for the race already includes bag checks, camera surveillance and an extensive police presence.

Former Massachusetts State Police Lt. Mike Harvey said the timing of the theft “could be coincidental but it is certainly quite concerning,” according to WHDH-TV.

“If somebody is doing something nefarious and impersonating police officers it’s a huge concern,” he said.

Long said that although there are no known threats to Monday’s marathon, those at the race should speak up “if you see something, no matter how small, something that seems not right or something out of the ordinary.”

Related:
Michigan Police Release Video of Lethal Officer-Involved Shooting, Protests and Antifa Calls for Violence Erupt

The Boston Marathon was canceled in 2020 and shifted to October last year, but is back on its traditional Patriots Day date this year.

Among the tens of thousands of runners competing will be Adrianne Hasle, who lost a leg in the 2013 bombing, the Boston Globe reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




New Tax Returns: 'Devout Catholic' Joe Biden Tithed 0.46% of His 2021 Income to the Catholic Church
FBI Gets Involved After Boston Police Uniforms Are Stolen Shortly Before Boston Marathon
Top Intel Official Who Led Afghanistan Crisis Team Had 'Inappropriate Relationship' and Misused Email, Investigation Finds
Girl Hit During Losing NBA Player's Tantrum, Then Things Get Even Worse for Him
Women Being Stalked in Creepy New Way - Check if This Small Device Is Anywhere Around You
See more...

Conversation