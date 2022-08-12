FBI informants in the case of the alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer purportedly shared a hotel room and smoked weed with a target.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are undergoing a retrial on charges of planning to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in 2020 in response to her coronavirus restrictions.

Defense lawyer Joshua Blanchard cross-examined FBI special agent Christopher Long on Friday as part of the retrial, according to the Detroit Free Press.

FBI informant Jenny Plunk and Croft shared a hotel room in July 2020, Long confirmed. Blanchard also said Plunk and informant Steve Robeson smoked weed with Croft.

FBI special agent Mark Schweers had said in the first trial that FBI sources outnumbered alleged kidnapping plotters at some meetings with them, according to WXMI-TV.

Holy Moly–tuning in to Whitmer trial. FBI agent handling one of the informants admitted a female FBI informant slept in the same hotel room and same bed as Barry Croft, the informant’s target. This was related to a training exercise in Wisconsin hosted by another FBI informant. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 12, 2022



Plunk is said to have illegally sold the convicted felon Robeson a handgun during her time as an informant, according to a separate report from WXMI-TV.

Schweers testified after Long, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler questioning him about audio he recorded during the case. In the recording, Croft reportedly told his around 10-year-old daughter he was “making explosives.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.