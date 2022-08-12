Share
News

FBI Informants in Whitmer Kidnapping Scheme Allegedly Displayed Some Wild Behavior

 By Trevor Schakohl  August 12, 2022 at 4:39pm
Share

FBI informants in the case of the alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer purportedly shared a hotel room and smoked weed with a target.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are undergoing a retrial on charges of planning to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in 2020 in response to her coronavirus restrictions.

Defense lawyer Joshua Blanchard cross-examined FBI special agent Christopher Long on Friday as part of the retrial, according to the Detroit Free Press.

FBI informant Jenny Plunk and Croft shared a hotel room in July 2020, Long confirmed. Blanchard also said Plunk and informant Steve Robeson smoked weed with Croft.

FBI special agent Mark Schweers had said in the first trial that FBI sources outnumbered alleged kidnapping plotters at some meetings with them, according to WXMI-TV.

Trending:
Eric Trump Gives Inside Look at What the FBI Outrageously Did During KGB-Style Raid: It's Worse Than You Think


Plunk is said to have illegally sold the convicted felon Robeson a handgun during her time as an informant, according to a separate report from WXMI-TV.

Schweers testified after Long, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler questioning him about audio he recorded during the case. In the recording, Croft reportedly told his around 10-year-old daughter he was “making explosives.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Trevor Schakohl
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




African Region Stands Up to China in Amazing Way
FBI Informants in Whitmer Kidnapping Scheme Allegedly Displayed Some Wild Behavior
Over 100 Warning Labels Added to Books After Shocking Porn in Schools Report
The Biden Admin Is Seething Over One Particular Twitter Account
Even Trump Enemy Andrew Cuomo Calls Out Garland's DOJ After KGB-Style Raid on Mar-a-Lago
See more...

Conversation