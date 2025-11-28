FBI Investigates National Guard Shooter's Ties to California, Washington

FBI Director Kash Patel said during a Thursday press conference that the agency has searched the Washington state home of an attacker accused of ambushing two National Guard members and a location in San Diego, California.

West Virginia National Guardsmen Andrew Wolfe and Sarah Beckstrom were allegedly shot with a Smith and Wesson revolver at the Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, D.C., by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the United States in September 2021. Patel provided reporters an update on how the investigation was proceeding.

“Partnering with the D.C. United States attorney’s office, we have also executed multiple, multiple search warrants to include the subject’s last known residence, which is in the state of Washington,” Patel said. “The search warrant was executed on that house last night or early this morning and it’s an ongoing process. All the individuals found in the house have been interviewed and some interviews remain ongoing.”

“We will not stop until we interview anyone and everyone associated with the subject, the house, and every piece of his life,” Patel continued. “There’s also subject interviews, relations conducted in San Diego pursuant to our ongoing investigation. So as the judge noted, this is a coast-to-coast investigation being led right here in Washington, D.C.”

Lakanwal allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar!” before opening fire on the National Guardsmen, journalist Julio Rojas reported. One guardsman who was on the scene who didn’t have a firearm stabbed Lakanwal with a pocketknife, while another fired multiple shots that struck the suspected gunman, according to Rojas.

“I spoke to [CIA Director] John Ratcliffe and [Secretary of War] Pete Hegseth. We’re investigating his background to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America. That’s what a broad-based international terrorism investigation looks like,” Patel told reporters.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.