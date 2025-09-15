FBI Investigating Local Leftist Groups in Connection to Charlie Kirk's Murder

Officials are investigating left-wing groups operating in Utah to determine if any played a role in the murder of conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

A report from Fox News said, the investigation is being led by the FBI. Kirk was gunned down Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been detained as a suspect.

Fox News Digital was told by an unnamed source that the FBI is investigating Utah leftist groups to determine if they had any connection to Robinson, knew what Robinson was planning, or assisted him.

The source did not name names.

One group under the microscope wiped out its social media profile after Kirk’s murder, Axios has learned.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that the suspect was linked to multiple people online.

“Clearly there was a lot of gaming going on,” he said.

“Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep,” he said.

Officials have said Robinson was in what has been characterized as a romantic relationship with a transgender individual who was born male and identifies as female.

The roommate has helped investigators.

“It’s pretty clear that Robinson’s roommate knew a lot and didn’t say anything after the killing, so they’re a person of interest officially and are cooperating,” an official Axios did not name said. “We want to keep it that way.”

“What we want to know is if anyone else had knowledge [of the shooting], before or after,” an Axios source said.

President Donald Trump, who survived two assassination attempts last year, said the left harbors dangerous individuals.

“If you look at the problem, the problem is on the left. It’s not on the right, like some people like to share the right. The problem we have is on the left,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

“And when you look at the agitator, you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that’s the left. That’s not the right,” he said.

Trump did not explain which groups would be the focus of an existing or developing investigation, saying they were “[a] lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left” and adding, “They’re already under investigation.“

Trump has said the nation is “dealing with a radical left group of lunatics.”

