FBI Launches Criminal Investigation Into NY Attorney General Letitia James

A criminal investigation is under way into New York Attorney General Letitia James after questions were raised about her real estate and mortgage activities.

According to the Albany Times-Union, the FBI office in Albany is leading the investigation.

“This is being handled at this time by main [Department of] Justice and the Albany FBI field office,” said U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, who oversees New York’s Northern District.

“We stand prepared to act in the capacity that we need to when and if we are informed there’s a charge to be made. Unlike Letitia James, who unethically ran around the state campaigning on getting Donald Trump … my office conducts itself in a manner that is proper and professional,” he said.

Last month, William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, citing James’s activities, according to ABC.

“At the time of the 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase and mortgage, Ms. James was the sitting Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York – even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, VA property as her primary home,” the letter said.

“It appears Ms. James’ property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms.”

Pulte alleged that James “appears to have falsified records in order to meet certain lending requirements and receive favorable loan terms.”

The letter alleged that those actions “could be violations of the criminal code,” including wire, mail, and bank fraud “and/or other relevant state and federal laws.”

Should Letitia James resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (881 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

The Times-Union also noted that James has been the subject of controversy over a Brooklyn property James purchased in 2001 that has five units. James has insisted in various documents it had four or fewer units.

The Times-Union noted that declaring fewer units could have an impact on taxation and financing for the property.

The mortgage for that property refers to James as her father’s wife.

The Times-Union noted, “Lending experts consulted by the Times Union said that by listing themselves as husband and wife, the pair may have qualified for a loan — or received better borrowing terms — than had they not been considered a couple due to income requirements.”

New York state’s proposed budget includes a $10 million defense fund for state offivials who might face lawsuits from the Trump administration.

The fund was denounced in a statement from Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York in a statemnt on Stefanik’s website.

“Letitia James, who illegally weaponized her office to pursue politically motivated witch hunts, now expects taxpayers to foot the bill for her alleged misconduct,” the statement said.

“This shameful abuse of public funds demands accountability. I call on Governor Hochul to immediately remove this provision from the budget and for an independent investigation into James’ alleged fraud.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.