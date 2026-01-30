FBI Nails Dozens of Latin Kings Gangsters in Nationwide Bust

A nationwide raid on the Latin Kings gang has resulted in about 50 arrests, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday.

The three-month multi-state operation was named “Operation Broken Crown,” according to Fox News.

More than a dozen FBI field offices partnered with federal, state, local, and tribal agencies, the FBI said.

The FBI added that more than $200,000 and more than 10 kilograms of illegal drugs were seized.

The operation, which began in October, has also seized more than a dozen guns.

“Under President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, this FBI is dismantling violent gang networks in America at a record clip — breaking their operations and saving lives in the process,” Patel said.

“In 2025 we saw a 210 percent increase in gang takedowns from MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, and now just weeks into 2026, we’re announcing another three-month takedown operation,” he continued.

Patel said the FBI “will continue working 24/7 to crush violent crime and eliminate networks facilitating harm on the American people.”

For the last 3 months the FBI has quietly executed Operation Broken Crown… a sweeping violent gang takedown involving 13 field offices targeting the Latin Kings Gang – members which were publicly threatening law enforcement officers. Here’s the public results so far:

-50… pic.twitter.com/NjSxZhT5kP — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 30, 2026

Noting that members of the gang were “publicly threatening law enforcement officers,” Patel posted on X that “we’re breaking the violent gang network in America.”

Earlier this month, a Latin Kings gang member was arrested in connection with the theft of federal government property in Minneapolis.

Raul Gutierrez, 33, was arrested by the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Fox News.

White House border czar Tom Homan said Thursday that the suspect “is now wearing a set of handcuffs in custody,” and said more arrests will take place.

“Others are coming,” he said. “They’re gonna be held accountable.”

We caught one of the individuals that was part of destroying the FBI vehicles. He will now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. His life has been changed forever due to his foolishness. Don’t be like him. https://t.co/m9sLDm7vmO pic.twitter.com/cgKOY5b8ld — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 16, 2026

“We caught one of the individuals that was part of destroying the FBI vehicles. He will now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. His life has been changed forever due to his foolishness. Don’t be like him,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

Separately, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has swept up gang members in its Minnesota crackdown on illegal immigrants.

“We’ve arrested over 2,500 criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota since starting this operation with DHS,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a news release. “We’re picking up the worst of the worst offenders, and as these cases come in, we’re finding that a significant number of the aliens we arrest — in addition to having serious criminal histories in the U.S. and abroad — are part of dangerous gangs that terrorize communities all over the nation.”

