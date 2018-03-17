FBI No. 2 Responds to His Firing With Bombshell Statement

The same day that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was terminated by the Justice Department, the seemingly disgraced employee fired back with his own account of what happened and why he believes he was fired.
As reported by The Western Journal, the former FBI official’s termination — which occurred just days before he would have been eligible for a lifetime pension — came after the DOJ determined he displayed a blatant disregard for the truth when giving testimony to investigators about the bureau’s probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of private email server.
However, McCabe insisted that he is being singled out, and outright denied any charges of misconduct.
“I absolutely never misled the inspector general in any way,” McCabe told CNN, effectively arguing that the Trump administration is trying to attack his reputation.
In a statement released Friday night, McCabe further explained why he believes the Trump administration is looking to destroy his credibility.
“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally,” McCabe said.
“It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day,” he added. “Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work.”
McCabe’s counter coincides with other reports that suggest there is more to the story regarding the termination of both McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey, and that it has less to do with their integrity and more to do with drawing the ire of President Donald Trump.
According to Fox News, Republicans have a history of criticizing McCabe for his ties to the Democratic Party, as his wife had received donations — including from a group connected to Clinton — during her 2015 Virginia state Senate run, which ultimately failed.
In a tweet late last year, Trump pointed out what he saw as corruption on the part of McCabe.
According to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, however, the president was not part of the decision to fire McCabe.
Still, the firings of both McCabe and Comey have raised questions regarding the independence of the DOJ and FBI, especially as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation continues to bear down on Washington. According to Sewer The Atlantic‘s Adam Sewer, McCabe’s firing effectively warns federal law enforcement officials not to “displease the president.”
McCabe had reportedly been a witness in Mueller’s investigation, which is also looking into Comey’s termination last year and whether or not the current administration obstructed justice in any way.
“I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey,” McCabe said, adding that the decision to fire him was retaliatory in nature.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, though, suggested in a statement of his own that McCabe lacked “honesty, integrity, and accountability” — principles that FBI employees are expected to adhere to.
“After an extensive and fair investigation and according to Department of Justice procedure, the Department’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) provided its report on allegations of misconduct by Andrew McCabe to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR),” Sessions said in a statement.
“Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions.”
