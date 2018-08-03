FBI Offers Huge Payout for Pennsylvania Man Threatening Trump

A Pennsylvania man who has threatened to kill President Donald Trump remains on the run despite a $10,000 reward posted by the FBI.

According to the Courier-Post, a vehicle police believe was used by Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, was found near Nitro, West Virginia, on Tuesday.

Officials said the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen Sunday in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, WITF reported.

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said Christy, a New Jersey native, could have run out of gas. He said there have been no sightings of Christy.

“We take anything like this very seriously,” Eggleton said. “If the FBI calls us or any federal agency, especially and inform us, we take it seriously. We take every indication that this individual is still in our area, so we take the precautions necessary.”

TRENDING: Man Collapses After McDonald’s Allegedly Spikes His Diet Coke with Heroin Substitute

FBI manhunt for Shawn Christy of Maple Shade New Jersey Trump threats https://t.co/07DaLdYBuo pic.twitter.com/pgXK40feBm — CorrectBae News (@CorrectBae_News) August 3, 2018

Christy has been on the run for over a month.

Authorities began their search in June near Christy’s home in McAdoo. That search led them to the Canadian border, WNEP reported.

A pickup truck from Christy’s former employer was found near the Canadian border in New York State.

BREAKING: US Marshals believe Shawn Christy of McAdoo broke into a home in Drums and stole three handguns. Christy is wanted for threatening President Trump. Marshals say he is dangerous and residents should lock their doors. https://t.co/CEg6ti6CJS pic.twitter.com/8wv8f0Qh76 — WNEP (@WNEP) July 26, 2018

Are you bothered that a man who threatened to kill the president has been on the loose for more than a month? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The FBI has said it believes that Christy has multiple stolen handguns in his possession.

The indictment against Christy claims that in mid-June, he posted on Facebook that he would kill Trump by shooting him in the head.

The indictment said that Christy also posted a threat to “use lethal force on any law enforcement officer” who tried to enforce a bench warrant against him.

Another post aimed at a different individual read, “You’re a dead man … Lets play,” the indictment said.

RELATED: Cohen Under Federal Investigation for Taxi Medallions

On Friday, police released a picture of Christy taken Monday showing him at a gas station in Wexford, Pennsylvania, WSAZ reported.

Police said Christy is 5’10” and about 165 pounds. He has brown hair. Some images of him show him with a goatee, but police said he may now have shaved that off.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.