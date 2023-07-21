FBI Official Exposes Twitter Coverup That Could Have Changed Results of 2020 Election

An FBI official has come forward with a massive allegation about Twitter censorship that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

In October 2020, just weeks before Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump in the election, the New York Post published the first of several articles about Hunter Biden’s laptop and his father’s alleged involvement in his business dealings with the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma while he was vice president.

Twitter, however, blocked the Post from sharing its articles about the scandal on the social media network amid claims that it was “Russian disinformation.”

Biden claimed victory over Trump with much of the American public knowing next to nothing about the corruption allegations that emerged from the laptop’s contents.

Now, however, a new report says an FBI official confirmed the legitimacy of the laptop to Twitter on the very day that the Post published its initial story.

The New York Post reported Thursday that Laura Dehmlow, section chief of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, made this claim to the House Judiciary Committee during a closed-door deposition testimony Monday.

“Somebody from Twitter essentially asked whether the laptop was real. And one of the FBI folks who was on the call did confirm that, ‘yes, it was,’ before another participant jumped in and said, ‘no further comment,’” Dehmlow said.

This exchange between Twitter and the FBI happened on Oct. 14, 2020, just hours after the Post had published the first laptop article on its website, according to the report, which cited a release from the Republican-led Judiciary Committee.

This would mean Twitter knew the laptop reports were true and chose to censor them anyway.

If that is what happened, there is only one thing to call this: election interference.

Many people have said that if they had known about the Hunter Biden laptop story and the allegations that were being leveled against the Biden family, they would have voted differently in the election.

A poll published Nov. 24, 2020, found that as many as 17 percent of Biden voters might have voted differently if they had that information.

If the story had not been censored by Twitter, it is entirely possible that Trump would have won reelection.

It seems that Twitter, which at the time was under the leadership of Jack Dorsey, covered up the story in the hopes of helping the Biden campaign win the election.

Here we have a company that controls the flow of much of the information online censoring a story that could be detrimental to a certain candidate despite knowing it is true.

The bad news for Biden: Twitter is now owned by Elon Musk, a proponent of the free exchange of information, and there is no censorship of reports about an FBI informant document alleging that Ukrainian businessmen admitted to sending illicit payments to the president and his son.

The Bidens have been able to dodge this bullet for years, but that might be coming to an end.

